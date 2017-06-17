Milwaukee Community Leaders Honored

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation held its 2017 Annual Meeting and Civic Awards Presentation last night, June 15, at the Marcus Center for Performing Arts. (Left to right): Cory L. Nettles, Greater Milwaukee Foundation Board Chair; Thelma A. Sias, retired executive of WEC Energy Group who received the Doug Jansson Leadership Award for nonprofit and volunteer service; former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl, president of Herb Kohl Philanthropies who received the Frank Kirkpatrick Award for physical improvements in the community; Ellen Gilligan, president and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation; and John W. Daniels Jr., chairman emeritus at Quarles & Brady who received the William C. Frye Award recognizing sustained volunteer contributions benefiting greater Milwaukee.