Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Milwaukee Community Leaders Honored

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation held its 2017 Annual Meeting and Civic Awards Presentation last night, June 15, at the Marcus Center for Performing Arts. (Left to right): Cory L. Nettles, Greater Milwaukee Foundation Board Chair; Thelma A. Sias, retired executive of WEC Energy Group who received the Doug Jansson Leadership Award for nonprofit and volunteer service; former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl, president of Herb Kohl Philanthropies who received the Frank Kirkpatrick Award for physical improvements in the community; Ellen Gilligan, president and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation; and John W. Daniels Jr., chairman emeritus at Quarles & Brady who received the William C. Frye Award recognizing sustained volunteer contributions benefiting greater Milwaukee.

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rahim Islam
Michael Bonds
George Curry

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Taki S Raton
Karen Stokes

Topics

Young Gifted & Black
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383