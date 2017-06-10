Milwaukee Recreation Plans Safe Summer For City’s Youth

Free and low-cost programs provide supervised fun

Every summer, the MPS Recreation Department provides our city’s youth with safe, supervised recreation and enrichment activities. Many of the programs are free or low-cost, giving children positive choices during the summer months. These programs are listed in Milwaukee Recreation’s Summer Recreation Guide, which was mailed to every city of Milwaukee household. The activities are also listed at MilwaukeeRecreation.net. Spaces are still available for many classes and activities. The public is invited to call (414) 475-8811 for details. Media representatives are encouraged to highlight these programs in an effort to direct children toward positive summer activities.

Milwaukee Recreation operates seven Twilight Centers to provide free evening recreation programs for teens ages 12-18. The centers are part of a new initiative called MPS C.A.R.E.S. (Community And Recreation Engaging Students), launched in October of 2016. Twilight Centers are open year-round with extended hours in summer: June 19 through August 3, Monday-Thursday (6-9:00 p.m.) and Saturday (6-10:00 p.m.). Activities include the popular Summer Stars Basketball League, soccer, enrichment classes, swimming, video games, weight training, teen chat, and organized games. Twilight Centers will be open at the following community centers: Bay View (2751 S. Lenox St.), Madison (8135 W. Florist Ave.), North Division (1011 W. Center St.), Obama (5075 N. Sherman Blvd.), Pulaski (2500 W. Oklahoma Ave.), South Division (1515 W. Lapham Boulevard), and Washington (2525 N. Sherman Blvd.). For more information, see page 7 of the Summer Recreation Guide or call (414) 475-8811.

Milwaukee Recreation is Now Playing Everywhere. Free summer playgrounds will open June 19 for youth ages 6-17. The playgrounds provide supervised activities, including kickball, dodgeball, box hockey, champ bowling, basketball, field trips, art projects, and more. Many playgrounds are also free lunch and supper sites. On days when the temperature is predicted to be 85 degrees or above, the city of Milwaukee connects industrial-strength sprinklers to several playground fire hydrants to create Cool Spots. Wading Pools (ages 8 and under) will also be open Monday through Saturday with extended hours. For details, see pages 32-33 of the Summer Recreation Guide or call (414) 475-8811.

In addition to the free programs listed above, Milwaukee Recreation offers a wide assortment of low-cost activities. Popular programs include swim lessons, sports camps, art workshops, music, dancing, cheerleading, cooking, outdoor education, Summer Recreation Enrichment Camps (SREC), and Community Learning Centers. Every activity is carefully supervised and designed to allow youth to learn and grow in a safe, respectful environment. Everyone is welcome to participate, and accommodations will be made for individuals with disabilities. For a complete overview of all summer programs, including an interactive map, visit MilwaukeeRecreation.net. All locations will be closed Tuesday, July 4.

Milwaukee Recreation is a department of Milwaukee Public Schools, established in 1911 to provide the entire community with affordable and enriching recreational activities. For more information, contact Brian Hoffer (Brian@MilwaukeeRecreation.net) at (414) 475-8938 or Viviana Buzo (Viviana@MilwaukeeRecreation. net) at (414) 475-8499.