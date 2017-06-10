Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events June 18-24

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

ZIP MKE runs June 6-30 at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St.

27 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

SPECIAL EVENT

MPL 1st Annual Job Expo

Attend this job expo for unemployed and underemployed Milwaukeeans at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, June 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Connect with high-quality opportunities and employers. Special employment opportunities available for ex-offenders, limited English-speakers, and teens. In-person registration begins the day of the Expo at 9:45 a.m.

EVENTS

13th – Documentary Viewing

Ava DuVernay’s extraordinary documentary is a potent mixture of archival footage and testimony from activists, politicians, historians and formerly incarcerated women and men in a work of grand historical synthesis of the 13th Amendment regarding slavery in the United States.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, June 19, 4-6 p.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, June 24, 12-2 p.m.

How to Be an Indian in the 21st Century: Meet the Author Louis V. Clark III

Take a lifelong journey, in prose and verse, with Oneida author and poet Louis V. Clark III (Two Shoes), who chronicles his voyage from schoolyard bullies to workplace to discover How to Be an Indian in the 21st Century at Centennial Hall , 733 N. Eighth St., Monday, June 19, 7-8 p.m. Warm, plainspoken, and wryly funny, Clark shares his own American Indian story, talking frankly about a culture’s struggle to maintain its heritage. Co-Sponsored by Boswell Cook Company. Books available for purchase.

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, June 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register for the session at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, June 20, 12:30-1:30 p.m. A light lunch is provided. Eat Green: Local and Organic. What’s the difference between organic and natural? Learn the differences and similarities and what is best for your family. Taste the difference with gluten-free recipes that use organic and local foods fresh from the farmer’s market.

Decoupage a Light Switch Cover

Every member of the family can create a unique light switch cover to brighten up any room in the house using the art of decoupage at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Tuesday, June 20, 5-7 p.m. All materials provided. All ages welcome.

Suicide Prevention: Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR )

Learn to recognize the risk factors and warning signs associated with suicidal thoughts and how to offer hope and help with QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Gatekeeper Training at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, June 20, 6-7:30 p.m. Available to parents, friends, teachers, ministers, medical and mental health professionals – anyone who wants to know more about keeping the ones they care about from dying by suicide. QPR Training is led by a Certified QPR Gatekeeper Trainer. This training is not recommended for someone who has lost a loved one within the past 6 months.

Meet the Author: Bob Buege

Though Milwaukee’s “field of dreams” is long gone, every page of Baseball historian Bob Buege’s Borchert Field: Stories from Milwaukee’s Legendary Ballpark will transport readers back to the “glory days” of baseball—between 1888 and 1952—and help them relive the sights, sounds, and spectacle of Borchert Field in its heyday. A book signing follows the event at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, June 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Books will be available for purchase from co-sponsor Boswell Book Company.

Quiet Reading Party

Join the party dedicated to quietly reading that book you’ve been meaning to start (or finish). Enjoy literature with no need to talk about it at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, June 21, 6-8 p.m.

Trivia @ Tippecanoe

Play trivia with fellow enthusiasts for fun and prizes at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, June 21, 6-7:30 p.m. Featuring The DC Universe(s).

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Bring your tablet, Kindle, Nook, etc. and your library card to the library and we’ll help you set up a library account on your device to download free books, music and magazines at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, June 23, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also June 30.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, June 24, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at the Forest Home Branch or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, June 24, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

Skeins of Milwaukee

Bring your needles and/or hooks, your yarn and your enthusiasm to share and learn with others who knit and crochet at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 24, 1:30-3:30 p.m. in Mozart’s Grove, first floor. Join us the last Saturday of each month (with the exception of holidays). There is free 2-hr. street parking on Saturdays.

A Nation Divided: Pro-Slavery and Anti-Slavery in Antebellum America

Before the Northern and Southern states took up arms against each other, abolitionists and proslavery factions waged battle through the printed word. Join Reggie Jackson from America’s Black Holocaust Museum as he explains the development and tactics used by pro- and anti-slavery advocates during the most turbulent time in American history at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 24, 2-4 p.m. in the second floor Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room. A selection of original documents, treatises, and newspapers from both sides of the debate will be on display including issues from William Lloyd Garrison’s The Liberator. Reggie Jackson is the Head Griot and Historian for the America’s Black Holocaust Museum.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of Astray by Emma Donoghue at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, June 20, 7-8 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of The Husband’s Secret by Liane Moriarty at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, June 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Little Party in the Big Woods

Learn about pioneer life with Laura Ingalls Wilder. Make homemade ice cream, a toy using scrap materials, and play games to celebrate her 150th birthday at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, June 19, 6-7 p.m.

Amani’s World Story Time

Amani’s World Children’s Education Program is a literacy program committed to providing young people the opportunity to learn through music, storytelling and live interactive programs. Join the story time at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, June 22, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children. Storyteller and puppeteer Kathy Luck at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, June 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join Kathy and her puppet friends for stories, songs, instruments and laughter.

Play & Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children. Dinosaur Dig. Learn about dinosaurs and paleontologists through stories and play at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, June 21, 6-7 p.m.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, June 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also June 29.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, June 21, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also June 28.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, June 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also June 29.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, June 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also June 30.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, June 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also June 29.

FOR CHILDREN

Dork Diaries

Let your inner dork shine as we do some “not-so boring” activities based on the series, Dork Diaries at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, June 24, 2-3 p.m.

Summer Reading Programs

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, June 19, 2 p.m.: Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, June 20, 2 p.m.: Juggler Steve Girman.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, June 21, 12:30 p.m.; repeated at 1:45 p.m.: Juggler Steve Girman.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, June 21, 2 p.m.: Didgeridoo Down Under.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, June 22, 2 p.m.: Mr. Pickles.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, June 20, 2 p.m.: Super Hero Academy. Special guest: Browser the Library Lion.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Wednesday, June 21, 2 p.m.: Kaytales.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, June 20, 2 p.m.: Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, June 22, 2 p.m.: Didgeridoo Down Under.

Summer Reading Programs (Continued)

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, June 21, 2 p.m.: Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, June 22, 2 p.m.: Library Laughs. Special Guest: Browser the Library Lion.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, June 20, 12:30 p.m.; repeated at 1:45 p.m.: Didgeridoo Down Under.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, June 19, 2 p.m.: Juggler Steve Girman.

Saturdays at Central

Didgeridoo Down Under at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. This high-energy, Australia-themed show introduces the didgeridoo, a musical instrument known for its other-worldly sound. Learn about Aussie culture, animals and more, while grooving to the didge.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Didgeridoo Down Under Workshop at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 24, 2-2:45 p.m. This Aussie Funk Jam is a totally interactive and hands-on workshop. Learn how to play the didgeridoo, including vocalizing and creating simple rhythms and learn how you can make and decorate a “didge” at home. Prepare to be mesmerized, inspired and motivated!

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, June 22, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also June 29.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, June 22, 10:30-11 a.m. Also June 29.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, June 22, 10-10:30 a.m. Also June 29.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, June 22, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also June 29.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, June 20, 10:30-11 a.m. Also June 27.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, June 22, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also June 29.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, June 22, 10-10:30 a.m. Also June 29.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, June 22, 10:30-11 a.m. June 29.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, June 19, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also June 26.

