BLCKSHEEP Clothing Co. Pulls the Wool Over Conformity

By Dylan Deprey

In the age of the internet, it can be pretty hard to be unique, especially for the Black Sheep in society. Almost everything and anything is available at the push of a button.

Hypebeast streetwear brands, like Supreme and Bathing Ape, have flooded the internet with re-sellers who upsell the limited-edition brands for almost triple the cost. These limited underground skateboard brands have taken a dive head first into the mainstream.

The few who wear, and can afford to wear, these brands were once considered the outsiders. But now, with all the hype, streetwear leaves little room for the Black sheep in society.

Milwaukee’s own, Diamond Spencer (20) is trying to change all of that with her streetwear brand, BLCK SHEEP Clothing Co., which dropped its first line on May 16, 2017.

BLCKSHEEP CLOTHING CO. is a street-wear led movement innovated for stand out individuals, designed and established to push new meaning within the artistic culture.

“It’s a reflection of me. I’m not the typical person. I’m outgoing, I’m very adventurous and very curious. I’ve always been kind of the black sheep compared to my siblings,” Spencer said.

Spencer has been an art/fashion/streetwear enthusiast since she was 13-years-old. As a kid, she wore brands like: Fila, Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

Even now, the only time to really catch her wearing anything but ripped jeans and a graphic t-shirt is when she is dressed up selling cars at her day job at Russ Darrow Kia.

“I’m very comfortable in streetwear, rather than me wearing a dress or anything,” Spencer said. “I have maybe one pair of pants that doesn’t have rips in it. Everything I wear has to describe me.”

As she grew into her angsty teenage years, she always felt that she was on a different page than her classmates.

“Growing up when kids would be listening to the newest Lil Wayne mixtape, I was listening to Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, and Jazz,” Spencer said. “Then, Tyler the Creator dropped and I was like, ‘this is me.’”

Tyler the Creator was the Odd Future rap collective mob boss, and he swept onto the scene with his vulgar, no F’s given music and sense of fashion in 2009.

Just as other rappers had cosigned streetwear brands, Tyler the Creator sported brands like Supreme, and also built his own brand.

As a teen influenced by Hip-Hop, Spencer fell in love with the Hypebeast culture. She began to hang around with local artists and musicians, and was inspired to create her own brand.

In 2016, Spencer created Queen Diamond Promotions, a Hip-Hop promotional business for local artists. In between working a full-time job, creating Press Kits, and promoting new music and fvideos, she also began selling merchandise under the name, The Clan.

A year later, she wanted a brand that truly portrayed who the real “Diamond Spencer” was…the BLCKSHEEP.

Though she had a skilled drawing hand, she began designing t-shirt graphics on her iPhone, and eventually had her first designs come to life.

“I just sit here on my app and configure shapes and different colors, and then I send it to my graphic designer, Woody, and we get the mock up, and put it on a shirt,” Spencer said.

Just like her bright personality, she utilized the color orange in her new line to highlight the black sheep.

“If you are an artist or any type of entrepreneur in any field, I want you to wear this and feel like, ‘Dang, people are going to notice me because its BLCKSHEEP and I stand out,’” Spencer said. “Anybody that purchases a shirt or anything from me, I want them to feel comfortable and be the Black sheep. Be the standout individual you want to be in your music or drawings or paintings or DJing.”

For more information visit http://blcksheepcc.bigcartel.com/