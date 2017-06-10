A.D.H.D. Keeps its Focus and Tears Down the House

By Dylan Deprey

As the Milwaukee rap group, A.D.H.D, hopped on stage for their Showcase Tour set they were cool, calm and collective. Josh Jenkins, Jalen G, G-Gifted and Mykell X squatted as the lights laid low. Then as the bass dropped, pure electricity took over the stage, and the crowd that once sat in a zombie-like-state, was jumping along with the lyrical quartet.

They rocked their 10 p.m. slot for the Showcase Tour at Mango’s Tropical Bar & Grill on Wed. June, 7.

The Showcase Tour offers artists the opportunity to perform at local venues in 30 cities across United States and Canada.

After their two-song set, A.D.H.D hopped off stage shirtless, breathless and wired with adrenaline.

“It was all positive energy tonight,” G-Gifted said.

“Yeah man it was very exhilarating, and I think the people enjoyed it,” Mykell X said. “We had a lot of fun showing them lyricism in Hip-Hop, but still being able to turn up.”

Their stage presence was uncanny, as they kept the crowd “lit.” They rotated microphones and jumped into the crowd continuing to perform hitting every word and not missing a beat.

Although they usually play with a band, they had their guitarist, who happened to be Josh Jenkins cousin, shredding over their instrumental tracks. The crew killed their set, but said they will always have room for improvement.

“They were really feeling it today, like they were really rocking with us, but we want to get the WHOLE crowd and everybody in the entire building lit,” Jalen G said. “I think we need to just continue to improve on our craft, like some venues we might not get, but it makes us work harder and grind harder.”

The group has been making moves since the Milwaukee Courier’s last interview in Jan. 2017. Having played several local shows across Milwaukee, including the Miramar, the group has also had their first album, “Full Circle” on Spotify.

The troupe has also released a slew of singles including: “Holy Ghost” and their most recent banger, “Restless.” The song has an earth-shattering bass line and an even harder music video. The video was produced by local, Brema Brema, and his creative collective, Unfinished Legacy.

“First off, shouts out to Unfinished Legacy for putting the video together.” Josh Jenkins said. “But, this was a different experience just being downtown, and my favorite part was cruising doing donuts all over the city.”

Milwaukee’s Hip-Hop scene has been steadily rising over the past few years. With young groups like A.D.H.D pushing their artistry through high octane shows, conscious lyricism and bass knocking beats, they will be a force to reckon with in the ever-changing world that is Hip-Hop.

Keep an eye on A.D.H.D during 2017, as they said they will be dropping two albums over the course of the year.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/theteamadhd/