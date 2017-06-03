The Silly Season is Alive and Dangerous

Capitol Report

By State Representative, Leon D. Young

What do the following groups and have in common?

• Association of Wisconsin School Administrators

• City of Milwaukee

• Disability Rights Wisconsin

• The Wisconsin Coalition Against Domestic Violence

• League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Inc

• Mental Health America of Wisconsin

• Milwaukee Public Schools

• WAVE Educational Fund

• WIRSA

• Wisconsin Association of School Boards, Inc.

• Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials

• Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators

• Wisconsin Association of School Nurses

• Wisconsin Association of School Personal Administrators

• Wisconsin Council for Administrators of Special Services

• Wisconsin Council of Churches

• Wisconsin Medical Society

• Wisconsin Retired Educators Association

• YMCA Madison

They are ALL united in their staunch opposition to permit-less carry legislation, or in legislative parlance: Senate Bill 169 and its companion, Assembly Bill 247.

But, unfortunately, this grossly misguided legislation has left the station. The Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee held a public hearing this past Wednesday, May 31st, on the Senate proposal (SB 169). Committee members heard testimony, literally the entire day, as scores of organizations and residents turned out to voice their opinions on this highly contentious measure.

Proponents of this new legislation are quick to assert that they have an absolute right-to carry under the Constitution, void of any bureaucratic requirements. The measure would allow individuals to carry concealed weapons without: permits, background checks or even basic gun training.

Most in the law enforcement community would agree that permitless carry is a reckless proposition, which has the potential to result in dire consequences. In addition, this ill-advised legislation would also allow licensed concealed carry permit holders to bring firearms into places where they are currently barred, including sensitive places like: school buildings, police stations and mental health facilities.

Lastly, it’s ridiculous to think that simply adding more guns into our midst will ensure public safety. Far from it, it only serves to put MORE people in the crosshairs of random gun violence.