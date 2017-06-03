Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events June 11-17

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

ZIP MKE runs June 6-30 at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St.

27 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

EVENTS

Job Expo Readiness Workshop

Prepare for success by attending this job readiness workshop at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, June 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m., before attending Milwaukee Public Library’s 1st Annual Job Expo to be held on Thursday, June 22.

Meet the Author: Martin Schreiber

Former Governor Martin Schreiber shares My Two Elaines, a story his wife Elaine’s journey with Alzheimer’s disease, from the first signs to day-to-day struggles and joys at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, June 12, 6-7 p.m. in the second floor Ricard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room. Net proceeds from the sales of My Two Elaines will be used to promote Alzheimer’s caregiver support programs.

Green Home Series: Small Space Vegetable Growing

Think you don’t have enough room to garden? Fear not! A Master Gardener will discuss container gardening, types of small beds, vegetable garden basics, adding vegetables to your landscape, watering, fertilizing and pollinators at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, June 12, 6-7 p.m.

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Gardening for Life. Learn how to enjoy gardening throughout your life with modifications to your garden and tool & techniques at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, June 13, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Presented by master gardeners and the Lifelong Gardening Committee.

Creative Writing Group

Want to write more, but need inspiration, time, a reason, or support from others who understand the struggle to fill the blank page? Join librarian Ruth Gaba for this creative writing gathering at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, June 13, 4:30-6 p.m. The hands-on workshop will provide prompts and encouragement for putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard. Ruth Gaba is a 12 time NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) winner and experienced creative writing teacher.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, June 13, 5-7 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

13th – Documentary Viewing

Ava DuVernay’s extraordinary documentary is a potent mixture of archival footage and testimony from activists, politicians, historians and formerly incarcerated women and men in a work of grand historical synthesis of the 13th Amendment regarding slavery in the United States. Experience it for yourself at a free viewing at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, June 13, 5-7:30 p.m.

Book Tasting Party !

You’re invited to sample a delightful menu of new books, handpicked by MPL librarians, perfect for a summer of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, June 13, 6-7 p.m.

Rent for Success !

Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a tenant at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, June 13, 6-7:30 p.m. Getting ready to sign your first lease? Having difficulty with your landlord? Considering a move? Learn what’s expected from you by your landlord, and what rights you have as a renter. Join Mark Medrek, Milwaukee’s Property Management Program Coordinator from the Department of Neighborhood Services, to learn about your rights and responsibilities as a tenant in the City of Milwaukee.

Saving Lives with the Human Trafficking Task force of Greater Milwaukee

Help stop the human trafficking epidemic in Milwaukee by becoming better informed. Learn how to be an advocate for victims and hear a survivor’s experience at this especially impactful evening at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, June 14, 6-7:30 p.m.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, June 15, 12-1 p.m. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists in the second floor Krikelas Room.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Bring your tablet, Kindle, Nook, etc. and your library card to the library and we’ll help you set up a library account on your device to download free books, music and magazines at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, June 16, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also June 23, 20.

Summer Used Book Sale

Used book sale featuring a large selection of new and used children’s books at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. Anodyne Coffee and other refreshments available for purchase in the R Café. Friends members may enter sales 30 minutes before the public with current membership card. Please use the Eighth St. entrance and present your card. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Milwaukee Public Library.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, June 17, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at the Forest Home Branch or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also June 24.

Saturday Matinees

Bring the family for movie day at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, June 17, 1-3 p.m. Watch family friendly movies. Popcorn will be served. Movie titles will be listed online one week before the event at www.mpl.org.

Music from the Backyard & Front Porch: A Performance by Lauren Pelon

Internationally acclaimed musician Lauren Pelon presents music and stories of America’s indigenous peoples, songs and instruments of America’s many immigrants, and her own compositions performed on approximately twenty ancient and modern wind, string and free-reed instruments at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 17, 2-3 p.m. in first floor Mozart’s Grove.

FOR FAMILIES

Happy Birthday, Brown Bear

Celebrate 50 years of the beloved title Brown Bear, Brown Bear. Enjoy a story time inspired by Eric Carle’s beloved illustrations with a craft activity and snack at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, June 12, 6-7 p.m.

Buddy Pajama Story Time

Join Buddy the Super Reader Dog for a special PJ Story Time and help defeat Dr. Brain Drain this summer.

Bring along a special stuffed animal buddy of your own, and together we’ll enjoy stories, songs, and a fun craft.

Then be sure to sign up to be a Super Reader!

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, June 15, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, June 12, 6-7 p.m.

Maybe Something Beautiful

Drawing inspiration from Maybe Something Beautiful by F. Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell, we’ll decorate the library’s front sidewalk with chalk and make it beautiful at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, June 15, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Special guest: Browser the Library Lion

LEGOs: Bricks & a Book

Builds by LEGO lovers will be inspired by a theme and accompanying book at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, June 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Bring your imagination and creativity, we’ll will bring the book and bricks. Children and families are welcome!

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children. Construction Site pretend play at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, June 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Pack up the tools and get ready to plan and build with blocks.

Drive-in Double Feature

Make a cardboard box car to sit in and enjoy a couple short movies based on beloved picture books at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Saturday, June 17, 3-4 p.m.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, June 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also June 22, 29.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, June 14, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also June 21, 28.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, June 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also June 22, 29.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, June 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also June 23, 30.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, June 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also June 22, 29.

FOR CHILDREN

Saturdays at Central

Full Steam Ahead-Volcanoes at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Let’s learn about volcanoes and make model volcanoes.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Chess Club at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 17, 1:30-3 p.m. Open play chess for all levels.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, June 15, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also June 22, 29.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, June 15, 10:30-11 a.m. Also June 22, 29.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, June 15, 10-10:30 a.m. Also June 22, 29.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, June 15, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also June 22, 29.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, June 13, 10:30-11 a.m. Also June 20, 27.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, June 15, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also June 22, 29.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, June 15, 10-10:30 a.m. Also June 22, 29.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, June 15, 10:30-11 a.m. June 22, 29.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, June 12, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also June 19, 26.

