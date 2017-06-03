Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Attic Jams Meets After Gallery

By Nyesha Stone

Crowd mingling as they wait for the next performer. (Photo by Justin Gordon)

A gallery where art meets music…this is Attic Jams Presents: After Jams.

The event was held at After Gallery, 2225 N. Humboldt, on May 27 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. with a $5 entry or 3 non-perishable food items. The proceeds went towards Repairers of the Breach, daytime refuge and resources group for homeless adults, and the food went to the Salvation Army.

Performances were held upstairs in the main area and downstairs. The upstairs area was spacious and open for the audience to get as close as they wanted to the performers. If you were downstairs, the artist sat in a room and the audience watched them through a glass window. It was up to the artist if they wanted to exit the room and interact with the audience.

Flow Johnson, on right, posing with friend. (Photo by Justin Gordon)

All ages were allowed; there was a 21+ bar, and a food truck outside the building.

This was one of Attic Jams’ first events not held in their attic because they wanted to team up with After Gallery.

This was Attic Jams’ ninth fundraiser event, and every event was a benefit show of some sort, said Joe Quinto, Attic Jams member.

There were five performances from local artist around Milwaukee: CAMB, Cullen Sampson, Larry Bull, Klutch and Adam Joy.

“The last three years Attic Jams has been the platform for artist,” said Larry Bull. “Everyone I look up to gets it at Attic Jams.”

Larry Bull remembers attending the first Attic Jams event with rapper Mike Regal, and ever since then he’s been happy to see the event grow. He’s always wanted to perform at one of their events, and he was finally invited as a guest a few weeks ago.

Rapper CAMB performing in the upper part of the gallery. (Photo by Justin Gordon)

“I didn’t think twice about it,” said Larry Bull. Owner of After Gallery, Flow Johnson heard about Attic Jams on Instagram, and thought it would be great to work with them. After learning more about Attic Jams, Johnson noticed he knew one of the members, so it only made sense to have the event.

Johnson “really cares” about music and he loves helping the community, and this event provides both.

“We can provide for the community,” said Johnson. “Giving your time is just important.”

He knows what it’s like to be poor and hungry, so whenever he can, he gives back. Other than his gallery, Johnson is a photographer and has his own magazine, “After.”

A space filled with fun for a good cause, Attic Jams and After Gallery will continue improving their communities in creative ways.

