Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

EXCEPT WHERE INDICATED, THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ON THIS PAGE ARE NOT NECESSARILY THOSE OF THE MILWAUKEE COURIER

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on CBO Score of House-Passed Health Care Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin released the following statement on the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) score of the health care bill passed by the House of Representatives:

“Today, the CBO confirmed the House health care bill will make families pay more for less care and increase the number of people who are uninsured. Wisconsin families struggling with health care costs will see average premiums rise next year, older Wisconsinites will pay an age tax and those with pre-existing conditions will no longer be guaranteed protections. I will not support partisan legislation that increases costs, cuts coverage and imposes an undue burden on older Americans and those with pre-existing conditions.

“The people of Wisconsin did not send me to Washington to take people’s health care away. We must work in a bipartisan way to improve and strengthen our health care system. Skyrocketing prescription drug costs are a huge problem, so let’s respond with solutions. I cosponsored bipartisan legislation to hold pharmaceutical corporations accountable for rising prescription drug prices. We should be working to make this a reality, not making health care worse for Wisconsin families.”

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rahim Islam
Michael Bonds
George Curry

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Taki S Raton
Karen Stokes
Eelisa Jones

Topics

Young Gifted & Black
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383