The Power of Women

By Nyesha Stone

In a parochial world, women have to find a way to stand up and stand out. Local musician Queen Tut, who now lives in Brooklyn, decided to come back home for one very special reason.

Queen Tut held a showcase to highlight the female talents around Milwaukee at her event She: an Ode to Feminine Energy. She wanted to show the community how strong and powerful women in the music industry are. The event was held at Company Brewing on May 23 with an entrance fee of $10.

“There is no right or way to be a woman,” said Queen Tut. She believes it’s important for women to hold onto their individuality. She wanted a diverse line up, so when people watched the performers they saw themselves in at least one of the women on stage.

“This is our time,” said Queen Tut. “We’re still here…we’re still loud.” The performances started at 10 p.m., but the art exhibit by local artist Gabrielle Tesfaye started two hours earlier.

The exhibit was on the second floor and as guest walked up the stairs, Tesfaye’s art immediately caught their eye. Her massive installations started in their stairwell and ended in a spacious area.

A pathway of pink and white flowers lead guest into Tesfaye’s world. Every wall contained her art work, some had poems and there were even questions placed on the floor to go with her artwork.

Tesfaye also wanted to show her community that talented women are here and that they won’t be silenced by anyone. “Women are coming together, sharing their crafts in a very powerful way,” said Tesfaye.

A few minutes after 10 p.m. is when DJ DripSweat turned the place into a party. She was the only DJ of the night providing ambiance music.

“With this type of event I know I’m here with them… we’re all here together,” said DJ DripSweat. Women around the city came together to show their love and support for each other–they see one another as family.

In all female event and they had it all: rappers, dancers, singers, poets and vendors.

Lilo Allen set up shop and sold her homemade jewelry, and she even recited a few of her poems. And Xerione Illustrations sold her artwork throughout the event.

This was a night filled with fun, laughter, music and most importantly empowering women. The lineup consisted of Taj Raiden, Siren, Zed Kenzo, Fivy, B-Free and Queen Tut herself.

Queen Tut strongly bonded with these women because of shows they’ve done together or just by watching them from a far because even though she’s in Brooklyn she always watching.

She eventually wants to curate shows in New York to hopefully one day “bridge the gap” and have people thinking “Damn, Milwaukee is poppin’, I should visit.”