Providing a Safe Place for Teens

By Nyesha Stone

The youth is the future, so why not provide them with the best? The Don & Sallie Davis Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee and Aaron’s Inc., partnered with one another to provide the club’s teens with a newly refurbished teen center.

Aaron’s Inc., is the lease-to-own retailer of furniture, electronics, appliances and technology with more than 1,860 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada. This is their 21st renovation and Regional Director of Aaron’s Glenn Wallace loved being a part of this special day.

“Just the look on their face…it’s great to have teens have a space to go,” said Wallace.

The entire process took a few weeks and according to those were involved, it was all worth it. The teens provided Aaron’s with their wish list, and Aaron’s made them come true.

The revealing was held on May 24 around 4:15 p.m. The teens lined up and as they entered their new center, smiles instantly gazed their faces.

Aaron’s provided the teens with new couches, two video game systems, gigantic board games, new laptops, a vending machine and a movie theater.

That point of the renovation was to bring more teens to the club, so they have a safe environment to come to, instead of being in the streets.

The Assistant Club Manger with Don & Sallie Davis Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee Alyssa Dawson has been with the Boys & Girls’ movement for five years.

“This is like home for me,” said Dawson.

She was happy to see all of the center’s space being utilized because before that was an issue. The theater room was an empty area, but now it’s a space for the teens to catch a few flicks.

The club is open from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Dawson hopes to see an increase an attendance with the new renovations. Keystone president and youth of the year, Javier Valdez, was the first teen to see the new center. He was happy with results because it was “making the place feel more alive.”

Valdez said did not know where he would be if he wasn’t a part of the Boys & Girls club because it helped with school, finding a summer job and helped him build a strong life foundation. He’s recently graduated high school and will be attending MATC for graphic design.

Aaron’s provided everything they could, from the furniture to electronics. But, if they didn’t have something, Aaron’s went to Amazon and ordered it from there.

Every day around 50 teens visit the club, and with the new updates more are sure to come.