Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events June 4-10

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

ZIP MKE runs June 6-30 at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St.

27 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

EVENTS

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Writing to Transform Your Life & Expand Creativity at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Saturday, June 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Journaling improves memory and sleep, boosts immune cell activity, supports you in achieving your goals, and increases your longevity. Learn easy exercises from positive psychology and narrative therapy that will help you access memories, improve wellness, and explore creativity with author, speaker, and certified professional coach Rochelle Melander.

Bay View Kinnickinnic Knitters

A knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels. Bring any knitting project to the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, June 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m. for conversation and camaraderie among knitters. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

Story, Story Night: Storytelling for Adults

Why should kids get all the fun? Enjoy an evening of themed storytelling geared towards adults at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, June 7, 6-7 p.m. A craft and light nosh complementing each month’s theme will be provided. A mixture of short stories, picture books, and poetry will be read aloud by the librarian. Featuring: Fractured Fairytales and Folk Stories.

The Creative Writing Collective

Meet with other budding writers for peer support and input and take part in this new community of creative people at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, June 7, 6-7:30 p.m.

Selling Your Stuff Online: The Ins and Outs of Online Selling

Looking to earn real income from home or just curious about internet marketing? Jim Watnem, an experienced Ebay seller, answers questions on how to set up an account, post and price items, and safely complete a sale at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, June 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Color Your Way to Calm

Sit back and relax by enjoying adult coloring after a long day of being a grown-up. Coloring sheets and art supplies will be provided at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, June 8, 4-5 p.m.

Second Saturday Summer Knitting Group

Bring your knitting needles or crochet hook and join us for open yarn group at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Saturday, June 10, 10-11:30 a.m. Coffee provided, as well as some limited supplies for new learners.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, June 10, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

ACE: Understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences

Childhood experiences such as abuse, neglect, and abandonment can have a significant impact on immediate mental and physical health, as well as increase the risk for long-term consequences. Learn about these Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and their relation to brain development at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, June 10, 2-3:30 p.m. Presented by ACE interface trainer, Michael Joranger, LCSW. Mr. Joranger has more than 30 years of child welfare experience in a variety of settings.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Bring your tablet, Kindle, Nook, etc. and your library card to the library and we’ll help you set up a library account on your device to download free books, music and magazines at:

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, June 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also June 16, 23, 20.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 10, 2-3:30 p.m. in Mozart’s Grove.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, June 6, 6-7 p.m.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, June 10, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at the Forest Home Branch or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also June 17, 24.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of Devil in a Blue Dress by Walter Mosley at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, June 8, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Summer Safari Scavenger Hunt

Hunt for hidden treasures and sneaky clues at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Saturday, June 10, 2-3 p.m. Can you find them all?

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, June 5, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also June 12, 19, 26.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children. Stretching with Storybooks at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, June 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stretch while reading stories with YogaConnects.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, June 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also June 15, 22, 29.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, June 7, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also June 14, 21, 28.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, June 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also June 15, 22, 29.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, June 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also June 16, 23, 30.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, June 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also June 15, 22, 29.

FOR CHILDREN

Building with LEGOs !

Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, June 5, 4-5 p.m. Bring your imagination and creativity, we’ll will bring the bricks.

Saturdays at Central

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music presents Story and Song at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Featuring Down by the Bay by Raffi. Children’s imaginations will soar as they read and re-create storybook tales through drama, music and dance. Children will learn beginning concepts of music, and explore pitch, volume and space, then develop creativity as storytellers and build important skills in literacy, sequencing, and cooperation.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Bucket Drumming at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 10, 2-2:45 p.m. Make music with a 5-gallon bucket and a pair of drumsticks.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, June 8, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also June 15, 22, 29.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, June 8, 10:30-11 a.m. Also June 15, 22, 29.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, June 8, 10-10:30 a.m. Also June 15, 22, 29.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, June 8, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also June 15, 22, 29.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, June 6, 10:30-11 a.m. Also June 13, 20, 27.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, June 8, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also June 15, 22, 29.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, June 8, 10-10:30 a.m. Also June 15, 22, 29.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, June 8, 10:30-11 a.m. June 15, 22, 29.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, June 5, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also June 12, 19, 26.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

