Youth Financial Education Roundtable with MPS and TCF Leaders

Roundtable discussion

Dr. Darienne Driver, superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools addresses students about the importance of financial education. Also pictured left to right are: Jesus Santos, principal at South Division High School; Mark Sain, president of Milwaukee Board of School Directors, Vanessa Llanas, southeast regional representative of the Office of U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin; and Jim Pape, SVP of commercial real estate in Wisconsin and Illinois at TCF Bank

Vanessa Llanas, southeast regional representative of the Office of U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin; Natalie Guzman, 9th grade student at South Division High School participate in a roundtable discussion about financial education

Alexander Williams, student at South Division High School; Dr. Darienne Driver, superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools; Sinyetta Hill, student at South Division High School; Juan Herrera, student at South Division High School – participate in a roundtable discussion about financial education

More on the TCF Financial Scholars Program

The TCF Financial Scholars Program is a teacher-led curriculum based on the EverFi financial education platform that includes six to eight hours of interactive online learning delivered to high school students in a classroom setting.

The curriculum simplifies complex financial concepts and engages today’s digitally savvy teens through videos, animations, gamification and social networking.

TCF sponsors the Financial Scholars Program to make it available at no cost to schools, many of which are mandated to teach financial education but lack the funding for a qualified curriculum.

In the last three years, TCF’s Financial Scholars Program has reached more than 140,000 students in 1,300 high schools across the U.S.

