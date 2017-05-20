Youth Financial Education Roundtable with MPS and TCF Leaders

More on the TCF Financial Scholars Program

The TCF Financial Scholars Program is a teacher-led curriculum based on the EverFi financial education platform that includes six to eight hours of interactive online learning delivered to high school students in a classroom setting.

The curriculum simplifies complex financial concepts and engages today’s digitally savvy teens through videos, animations, gamification and social networking.

TCF sponsors the Financial Scholars Program to make it available at no cost to schools, many of which are mandated to teach financial education but lack the funding for a qualified curriculum.

In the last three years, TCF’s Financial Scholars Program has reached more than 140,000 students in 1,300 high schools across the U.S.