Students Free Their Mind

By Nyesha Stone

A space to unwind, lay down and do yoga—UWM students get a day of relaxation before finals.

University Recreation Center (UREC) and Susan G. Komen teamed together to bring UWM’s students, specifically women, a chance to get educated on their breast.

They were able to put this event together thanks to Kohl’s Conversation for The Cure program.

There were multiple stations for students to get information on how to be healthy and prevent breast cancer.

Fresh fruit, water bottles and drawstring book bags were given out during the event. The free yoga demonstration started immediately at noon. Students were ready to stretch, relax and pose instead of studying for their finals.

Amberlea Childs, Susan G. Komen Kohl’s Conversations for the Cure program manager, wants to inspire the youth to live a healthy life.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 36, and is now advocating for awareness.

“It’s important to teach health,” Childs said. “We can get people active.” Starting at the age of 20, Childs thinks every young woman should get their breast checked. One of the best ways to deal with breast cancer is through prevention, said Childs.

“You need to know what’s normal,” said Public Relations Director Karren Jeske. Jeske wants young women to become more aware of not just their breast, but their bodies as well. Don’t wait until your older to get checked, said Jeske.

The event was held outside between Sandburg dorms and the Klotsche Center. The information desk and yoga was held outside, but the free breast cancer exams were held inside of the center.

Those who got their breast checked received a free $20 gift card to Kohl’s. Nursing student Shelby Wester, who will be graduating this month, volunteered to help with the exams. Wester has been involved with events like this one since her freshman year of college. She works with Nurses Effecting Change, where she goes to underserved communities to teach prevention of breast cancer.

“It’s important to be aware of their own breast early on in their life,” Wester said. Last year in Wisconsin, 700 women died because of breast cancer, said Wester. She hopes to continue spreading knowledge and help fight breast cancer in any way she can.

Light pink and green balloons were tapped around the outside of the event, leading into the inside of the center where the exams were taking place.

Students arrived ready to forget about their troubles and enter a world of relaxation.