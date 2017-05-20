Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events May 28-June 3

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

ZIP MKE runs Apr. 26-May 31 at the Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave.

27 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

EVENTS

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, June 1, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Bring your tablet, Kindle, Nook, etc. and your library card to the library and we’ll help you set up a library account on your device to download free books, music and magazines at Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, June 2, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also June 9, 16, 23, 20.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, June 3, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at the Forest Home Branch or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also June 10, 17, 24.

FOR FAMILIES

Saturday Matinees

Bring the family for movie day! Watch family friendly movies at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, June 3, 1-3 p.m. Popcorn will be served. Movie titles will be listed online one week before the event at www.mpl.org.

Paws and Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will provide furry friends at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, June 3, 1-2 p.m. Come in to say hello, give a pet, or read a selection of good books. Great for reluctant readers and Super Readers!

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children. Storyteller and Puppeteer Kathy Luck performs at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, June 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join Kathy and her puppet friends for stories, songs, instruments and laughter.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, June 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also June 8, 15, 22, 29.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, May 31, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also June 7, 14, 21, 28.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, June 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also June 8, 14, 22, 29.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, June 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also June 9, 16, 23, 30.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, June 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also June 8, 15, 22, 29.

FOR CHILDREN

After School Tech Time

Make it, break it, tinker with and take it! Explore STEAM concepts with a variety of fun, hands-on projects at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, June 1, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Sunset Playhouse presents Hansel and Goldie at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. You know the stories of Hansel & Gretel and Goldilocks and the Three Bears but do you know what happened after the fairy tale? Did you know that Hansel and Goldilocks both get lost on the way home? They meet up in the woods and learn that two heads are better than one. This original musical invites you to solve the puzzles and help get Hansel and Goldie home.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

LEGO Club at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 3, 2-3 p.m. We provide the LEGOs, you provide the creativity! Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom. Bring your imagination, we’ll bring the bricks.

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) at: Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, May 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, June 1, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also June 8, 15, 22, 29.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, June 1, 10:30-11 a.m. Also June 8, 15, 22, 29.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, June 1, 10-10:30 a.m. Also June 8, 15, 22, 29.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, June 1, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also June 8, 15, 22, 29.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 30, 10:30-11 a.m. Also June 6, 13, 20, 27.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, June 1, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also June 8, 15, 22, 29.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, June 1, 10-10:30 a.m. Also June 8, 15, 22, 29.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, June 1, 10:30-11 a.m. June 8, 15, 22, 29.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Closed Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day. Story time resumesMonday, June 5, 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

