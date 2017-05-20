Alzheimer’s Association to Offer Program for Individuals with Moderate Dementia and their Care Partners

Milwaukee, WI – The Alzheimer’s Association will present a three-part program called “Living with Moderate Dementia”. tailored for family caregivers of persons with moderate Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia. Topics to be covered include understanding the symptoms and care needs, understanding relationship changes, learning ways to maximize safety, preparing for emergencies, and learning how to get respite care. Effective strategies will also be discussed regarding personal care and managing challenging behaviors.

The series will be offered on three consecutive Thursdays beginning on June 8 from

5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Alzheimer’s Association, 620 S. 76th Street, Suite 160, in Milwaukee. There is no charge to attend and the program is available to family caregivers. Registration is required. To register, please contact Deborah Klement at 414.479.8800, 800.272.3900 or dklement@alz.org

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research whose mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease and local services visit www.alz.org/sewi or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.