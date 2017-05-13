Walking for the Herb

By Nyesha Stone

Every year, Wisconsinites come out to show their support for the herb. This year was no different as Wisconsin residents were ready to legalize marijuana with the seventh annual marijuana march held at Gordon Park on May 6. Before the march, protestors were provided with white cardboard signs to design for the march. After the sign making, there were a few speeches given to get the crowd hype for the walk.

The march started at the park, and down to UWM’s Riverview housing complex and then back to the corner of Locust and Humboldt.

While at the park, protestors sparked up their swishers, joints and pipes to enjoy the pleasures of the plant they’re advocating for.

A police officer was present at the beginning of the event, but only stayed around for twenty minutes. The march started at 4 p.m. and lasted for two hours.

Protestors shouted their love for marijuana to passing cars and buses. Those who supported the cause would honk their horns, and there was a lot of honking.

“I support marijuana for all things,” said Angelina Perkins, protestor. “I think it helps people a lot medically, recreationally…a lot with their problems, their stress…health issues.” The marchers were all smiles. Maybe it’s because they were fighting for something they love. “There’s so many good things that would come out of legalizing marijuana,” said Jason Niewiczi, protestor.

“You can see it in states where it is legal, the tax revenue is huge.” That was the topic of the march: tax revenue.

Many Wisconsinites want to follow after states such as Colorado who has made $1 Billion dollars in marijuana tax revenue in 2016. “I came here to [help] legalize something I enjoy because, honestly, I have high anxiety,” said Nemo Rivera, protestor. “It helps me calm down.”

Throughout the march you could hear the crowd saying things such as “that was some good medicine” or “show lots of love today, lots of smiles.” The one thing you didn’t hear was police sirens. With the marijuana burning, the cops let the protestors be, just for a day.

The march was filled with happiness from the protestors and bystanders; everyone was happy to partake in the future. Free stickers and buttons were passed out throughout the march for the marchers to wear. Many protestors wore marijuana themed clothing— leggings, jerseys, hats, socks and more.

Many of the marchers said marijuana helped them with their daily lives. Whether they have trouble sleeping or didn’t have an appetite, they said marijuana helped with all of those things.

Speakers at that march encouraged the people of Wisconsin to go out and vote next year. Once the people in office care about the plant as much as these protesters do, things will change.