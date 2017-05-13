Mother’s Day Extravaganza a way to ‘Vendor It Up’

By Nyesha Stone

It’s a mother’s gift paradise at the Mother’s Day Extravaganza.

This event was created by Jackie Tate because she wanted a way to show support to her hometown Milwaukee. In 2008, after returning from being a realtor in Texas, Tate decided to start a Facebook page. She started the page so female entrepreneurs could share their businesses with other businesses around the city. “African-American women don’t stick together here,” Tate said.

She wanted the page to be an outlet for new entrepreneurs to come and receive support to keep going with their business. Most people aren’t built to work a regular 9-5 job, which is why Tate feels it’s her duty to support local businesses.

The Facebook page was closed off to men until last year. The women of the group are called Divas while the men are Dons.

There are three simple rules to be followed if you want to be a member of this group:

1. You can only recommend things that are being advertised on the page,

2. You cannot talk negatively about another Diva or Don on your personal page, and

3. If you don’t attend the meet and greets or the vendors’ events, you can only post your business once a day on the page.

Every year, Tate throws two vendor events, but only 30 vendors from her Facebook page are allowed to sale. The first vendors to pay for a table get the spot.

May 14 at noon to 4 p.m., Tate will be hosting her Mother’s Day Extravaganza at 3020 W. Vilet Street.

The event is free to enter, but there is a $10 raffle. Each vendor is required to have a $25 basket at their table for the raffle winners to choose from. The winners can go around each table and pick their favorite basket. The baskets are supposed to be given to the winner’s mother as a Mother’s Day gift.

There’s usually a fashion show as well, but this year’s fashion designer had to cancel.

One of the main reasons Tate started this page was because she was a shopaholic, and sometimes it was hard for her to actually go out and shop.

In 2008, her grandmother had died and Tate discovered she had Chron’s Disease. Due to her being in constant pain and having to take a lot of meds, it was easier for her to shop online.

Tate is no longer a realtor, but instead a full-fledged business woman. She used to sell soul food plates every other Sunday with a slice of cake. She eventually moved over to baking cakes when she noticed how much more money she’d be making.

She is now the proud owner of Tate’s Cakes. She’s content with selling her cakes out of her home because she doesn’t have the strength to run an entire store. “I only bake for fun,” Tate said.

Tate’s event this upcoming Sunday is bringing the community together to help support local entrepreneurs become something more than just a 9-5 worker.