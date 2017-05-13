Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events May 21-27

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

ZIP MKE runs Apr. 26-May 31 at the Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave.

27 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

EVENTS

Resume 101: First Steps to Building Your Resume

A resume has become a necessary tool in the world of job search and employment applications. Make it work to your advantage by learning what employers look for in a resume and what style best markets your strengths. Create a “ready to be typed” personal resume outline at this workshop at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, May 22, 1-3 p.m.

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, May 23, 6-7 p.m. The Book to Art Club will read a selected novel then work on an art project inspired by the story. May: The Nest by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Please register online or by calling 414.286.3011.

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, May 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Bring your tablet, Kindle, Nook, etc. and your library card to the library and we’ll help you set up a library account on your device to download free books, music and magazines at Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, May 26, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

BOOK DISCUSSION

History Buff Book Club

Join the discussion of Under a Flaming Sky: The Great Hinckley Firestorm of 1894 by Daniel James Brown at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, May 25, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, May 22, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, May 24, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 31.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, May 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, May 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, May 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

FOR CHILDREN

Captain Underpants Stupendously Silly Party

Show your love of Captain Underpants in anticipation of his big-screen adventure! Join us for a goofy good time with underwear toss, trivia and comic book creation like George and Harold at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, May 22, 6-7 p.m.

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) at:

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, May 22, 4:30-6 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, May 23, 5-6:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, May 24, 5:30-7 p.m. Also May 31

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, May 25, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, May 25, 10:30-11 a.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 25, 10-10:30 a.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, May 25, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 23, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 30.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, May 25, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, May 25, 10-10:30 a.m.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, May 25, 10:30-11 a.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, May 22, 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

