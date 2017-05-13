Milwaukee Chapter NORML held its 7th annual march to legalize marijuana

On May 6th at Riverwest’s Gordon Park, the Milwaukee Chapter NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) held its 6th annual march to legalize marijuana. Although it was a sunny, spring Saturday afternoon, the turnout was low with approximately 100 people in attendance.

“This issue is about personal freedom, privacy and our ability as adults to make choices,” said, State Representative Jonathan Brostoff. “I’m glad you are all here, but we need 10 times as many people here. We are living in very unreasonable times and it’s more important now than ever that we get active,” said Brostoff.

Many people in attendance were happy to discuss their anger and frustration with current political leaders who are denying the people basic civil rights by not voting for Full Legalization of the Cannabis Plant.

“I’m glad Jonathan is here, but where are the others,” said, Jasmine, a stay at home mom with three kids. “This is the most important economic issue for our people and one representative shows up?”

Last year, Colorado collected nearly $200 million in taxes and fees from recreational adult use of Cannabis. $130 million of it went into the education system.

Currently, 28 states have medical marijuana and 8 states are Fully Legalized for adult use.

Last year, HEMP Oil, an alternative to prescription painkillers, became legal to sell in Wisconsin, but Not to produce. That means all the profits are going in the hands of people outside Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has some of the strictest laws in place against using or selling Cannabis.

In Milwaukee, it is common legal practice to take away parental rights by admitting use of the Plant, even if it’s for a health condition. If a person gets caught selling Cannabis, current laws destroy the family by branding family members Felons.

Felons and Slaves are synonymous. Just check the 13th Amendment.

Meanwhile, across our United Nation, other people are fully enjoying the Cannabis Plant, and getting very rich from it.

Justin, a photographer was thrilled to be part of the march. “I’m just happy to be here. Events like this give me hope that the law in Wisconsin will change.”

Julie, a full time MPS special needs teacher, is devastated at what the War on Drugs has done to our young people in Milwaukee. “I’ve been teaching for 29 years, and I have never seen our children in a worse state then they are today. The violence in schools and neighborhoods is out of control and Full Legalization could change everything.”

—

Mary Freeman

President, ShopBranch8: Inventors of the Yoga Suit

President, Cream City Enterprises, Producers of the film, ZORBA THE BUDDHA

Founder, Milwaukee Yoga Movement

“Imagination is not a state: it is the human existence itself.”

William Blake