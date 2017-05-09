Just in time for Mother’s Day!

The next Circulate market will be held on Saturday, May 13th 2017 from 11:00am to 4:00pm inside Leader Luxury Motors Building, 6770 N 43rd Street 53209. We welcome new vendors and customers to participate as we Circulate to a new location on Milwaukee’s North Side!

The Circulate Creative Entrepreneur Market is a free, family friendly market. Through “Circulate Small” our market offers youth entrepreneurs the opportunity to become vendors. You can find creators as young as 8 years old selling products and services.

Vendors will have skin and body products, wearable art, unique jewelry, books, hand-made crafts, custom made fashion and accessory items that make great gifts. Other vendors will offer good food, desserts and other edibles. The market always strives to have something special happening throughout the day for customers and their children. There will be giveaways, a creative children’s area and special guest performances. At 2pm, we will have a collective fashion exhibition showcasing local clothing designs from our vendors.

The Circulate Creative Entrepreneur Market has something for everyone to enjoy so whether you make it a family outing or invite your friends its guaranteed to be a good time. Our shoppers pride themselves in knowing they are supporting local, family owned and operated businesses.

Our market began its mission in 2015 on Black Friday to give people more local holiday shopping options with the purpose of providing a source of revenue to local entrepreneurs and to create a gathering place that helps to develop a greater sense of community and committed economic cooperation.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Check out this new CirculateMKE video clip!

https://vimeo.com/212642868?ref=em-v-share