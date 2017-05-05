River West Welcomes After Gallery, Grand Opening May 6

Milwaukee, WI (May, 2017) You may know of Midwest visual artist Flow Johnson, if for some reason you don’t, you’ll want to be at the grand opening of After Gallery on Saturday, May 6 at 2255 N. Humboldt Avenue from 7pm until Midnight.

After Gallery, is a new art and event space in the vibrant River West neighborhood, local artist Flow Johnson has expanded his magazine to open a gallery space.

The night will feature live music, art installations, prizes, drinks, a live painting, and a release of the newest issue of After Magazine. Admission is free, the public is invited and drinks are sponsored by Koval Distillery.

The idea behind After came from Flow’s desire to have a space where artists can come together and create in a collaborative, inclusive environment. It will feature local art of all varieties from creatives in the Midwest. After will give clothing designers, jewelry makers, print makers, and artists alike, a physical location, where they can showcase their work.

“Opening After Gallery is exactly what I think my life has led me to thus far,” said Johnson. “Bringing artists together, hosting events and working with the community is something that I’ve always enjoyed, so, having a space to do all that in is a dream come true. I see it as more of a community art center where artists of all kind can come and display their art.”

Flow first brought his vision to life in 2016 with an online and print publication, After Magazine. He wanted to create a place to showcase and celebrate the work of artists all around the world, as well as in his local communities of Milwaukee and Chicago. The success of the first print issue solidified the immediate need for a unique platform like the one he was creating, and since then he has released a second issue centered around strong women, with a third in the works to be release this spring.

After is an 1,100 sq. ft. event space, which allows individuals using the space to create their own vision, and customize the layout to fit their needs. Additionally displaying local work and as a working art space, After will be used for private and public events.

For more information or any additional questions, please call 773-680-3049 or visit http://after.gallery/gallery/.