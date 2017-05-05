Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events May 14-20

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

ZIP MKE runs Apr. 26-May 31 at the Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave.

27 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

SPECIAL EVENTS

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Music is Fun! Rich Regent, clarinetist, and John Dudzik, accordionist, discuss musical terms and play classic pieces. Hear a mix of improvising skills and entrancing harmonies which combine to energize jazz, tangos, and polkas, dazzle Dixieland, enliven danceable waltzes or create emotional blues at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, May 16, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

When the Milwaukee Public Museum was at the Central Library

A free program and tour of when the Milwaukee Public Library and the Milwaukee Public Museum shared space will feature historic photos of old museum exhibits beginning in the Loos Room of Centennial Hall , 733 N. Eighth St., Saturday, May 20, 2-4 p.m. The tour will include examples of how the library currently uses space formerly occupied by the museum. Seating is limited. Registration is required online or by calling (414) 286-3011. Street parking is free on Saturday, but time limits apply. Loos Room Program: 2-2:30 p.m. Building Tour: 2:30-4 p.m.

EVENTS

Pinterest in Person: DIY Decorative Terracotta Pots

Kick off the sunny season by painting your own terracotta pot to take home. Brighten up your outdoor or indoor space with a cheerful new addition. All materials will be provided at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, May 15, 6-7:30 p.m.

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 16, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Green Home Series: How Bats Make Life Better

Did you know that bathtubs, dogs, and cheeseburgers are more dangerous than bats? Discover the fiction, folklore, and the facts on bats at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, May 16, 6-7 p.m. Learn which bats live near you and how scientists are racing against time to save bats from a deadly disease. Find out how bats make our lives better and how you can help them.

Community Learn-in: Understanding the Electoral College

This session will begin at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, May 16, 6-7:30 p.m. with the history behind the longstanding Electoral College. After a 2016 election that revealed a stark contrast between the popular and electoral vote, participants will learn how the number of electors in each state is calculated, including how electors are selected here in Wisconsin. This series is brought to you by Dr. LaKeshia Myers, founder of EduStar Consulting and Amanda Seppanen, founder of Sustainable Formations.

Suicide Prevention: Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR )

Learn to recognize the risk factors and warning signs associated with suicidal thoughts and how to offer hope and help with QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Gatekeeper Training at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, May 16, 6-7:30 p.m. Available to parents, friends, teachers, ministers, medical and mental health professionals – anyone who wants to know more about keeping the ones they care about from dying by suicide. QPR Training is led by a Certified QPR Gatekeeper Trainer. This training is not recommended for someone who has lost a loved one within the past 6 months.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, May 18, 12-1 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Bring your tablet, Kindle, Nook, etc. and your library card to the library and we’ll help you set up a library account on your device to download free books, music and magazines at Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, May 19, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also May 26.

Let’s Learn! Let’s Ride! Bublr Bikes

Learn how to use Bublr Bikes, how to sign up for a Bublr pass online, and get bicycle safety tips to help you enjoy your ride at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, May 20, 2-3 p.m.

Post-Traumatic Stress: Understanding and Moving Forward

Learn the signs and symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), basic coping strategies to help manage symptoms and resources on where to seek help at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 20, 2-3:30 p.m.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, May 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of Orphan Train by Christina Baker Kline at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, May 16, 7-8 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, May 15, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also May 22.

Play & Learn

Maybe Something Beautiful at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, May 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories and songs reveal how you can make your neighborhood a beautiful place to live.

Play & Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children. Camping. Go on a pretend nature hike, song camp songs, and “roast marshmallows” at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Wednesday, May 17, 6-7 p.m.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 25.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, May 17, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 24, 31.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, May 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 25.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, May 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 26.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, May 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 25.

FOR CHILDREN

LEGOs: Bricks & a Book

Builds by LEGO lovers will be inspired by a theme and accompanying book at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, May 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Bring your imagination and creativity, we’ll will bring the book and bricks. Children and families are welcome!

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) at:

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, May 15, 4:30-6 p.m. Also May 22.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, May 16, 5-6:30 p.m. Also May 23.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, May 17, 5:30-7 p.m. Also May 24, 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 20, 2-3:30 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Full Steam Ahead – Library Beans at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. There is a lot to learn about beans. Let’s put our thinking caps on and see what beans have to offer.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Truck Studio Art Workshop at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 20, 2-3:30 p.m. A drop in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.).

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, May 18, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 25.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, May 18, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 25.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 18, 10-10:30 a.m. Also May 25.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, May 18, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 25.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 16, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 23, 30.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, May 18, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 25.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, May 18, 10-10:30 a.m. Also May 25.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, May 18, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 25.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, May 15, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also May 22, 29.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP