Geno’s Bar and Grille will hold fundraiser for WUWM Eric Von Broadcast Fellowship

On Saturday, May 6, a fundraising event will take place at Geno’s Bar and Grille, 3910 W. Fond du Lac Ave. For $10, attendees may choose from ribs, pork or chicken with a side of mashed potatoes, baked beans and a slice of cake. The fundraiser goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will also include a silent auction with proceeds benefitting the WUWM Eric Von Broadcast Fellowship

“The fellowship will be presented to a young, broadcast journalist of color,” said Don Rosette. “I have come from Texas to coordinate this fundraiser because Eric and I worked together for 20 years at 1290 WMCS radio. He was the operations manager and I was general manager.”

WUWM Milwaukee Public Radio announced the Eric Von Broadcast Fellowship in honor of Eric Von, a veteran journalist from Milwaukee who passed in September 2016. Known as the leading voice for black talk radio in Milwaukee, Von worked in radio for 25 years. Part of his career included broadcasting and co-producing WUWM’s Precious Lives podcast series that told stories of Milwaukee gun violence victims. Other roles included WNOV-AM (860), 1290 WMCS, Wisconsin Public Television and WISN 12. He was the founder of Brain, Brawn and Body an online men’s health magazine and a managing partner of Von- Communications PR firm.

WUWM estimates that about $70,000 is needed to fund the Eric Von Broadcast Fellowship annually, which covers a full time salary, travel and other expenses. A recent college graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in journalism will be selected by mid-2017. WUWM’s goal in creating the Eric Von Broadcast Fellowship is to address the lack of radio journalists of color in the country and in Milwaukee, the country’s most segregated city. More information can be found at http://wuwm.com/eric-von-broadcast-fellowship#stream.