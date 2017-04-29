Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

MyMoney.gov – Spend

Spend

The fundamental concept of Spend is: make a budget or a plan for using your money wisely. It’s helpful to set short and long-term financial goals and manage your money to meet them. Actions You Can Take

Live within your means.

Be a smart shopper, and compare prices and quality.

Track your spending habits and develop a budget or spending plan.

Plan for short-term and long-term financial goals.

Hints and Tips

A good way to take control of your spending is to set the maximum amounts you plan to spend each week or each month.

Once you’ve set the maximum, stick with your plan.

It’s helpful to track your spending over a few weeks or months to get a handle on how you are using your dollars and cents.

Look into using on-line systems or phone apps for keeping track of your spending – you will be amazed at what you’ll learn about your habits!

Be careful not to let a sale or discount coupon persuade you to purchase something you don’t really need and that isn’t in your spending plan.

When planning a big purchase, take time to comparison shop and check prices at a few different stores, by phone or online.

