Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events May 7-13

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

ZIP MKE runs Apr. 26-May 31 at the Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave.

27 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

SPECIAL EVENTS: MKE Big Read

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Memoir Writing. Memory and family are central themes in the MKE Big Read book, In the Time of the Butterflies. Learn how to write the key stories of your life to share with your family and friends at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 9, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Presented by author and writing coach Rochelle Melander.

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of In The Time of Butterflies by Julia Alvarez as part of the MKE Big Read at the

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, May 11, 5-6 p.m.

Poetry Open Mic Red Carpet Event

Calling all teen poets and spoken word artists! We want you and your words to be heard! Join us for a writing workshop and perform at our Open Mic red carpet event at Centennial Hall , 733 N. Eighth St., Saturday, May 13, 6-8 p.m. Our anti-violence theme is “Milwaukee Is a Butterfly.” Go to: www.mpl.org/teens/poetrycontest for more information. Sponsored by the Teen Advisory Board.

EVENTS

Creative Writing Group

Want to write more, but need inspiration, time, a reason, or support from others who understand the struggle to fill the blank page? Join librarian Ruth Gaba for this creative writing gathering at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, May 9, 4:30-6 p.m. The hands-on workshop will provide prompts and encouragement for putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard. Ruth Gaba is a 12 time NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) winner and experienced creative writing teacher.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, May 9, 5-7 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

Small Business Resources 101

Learn how to find the right information to help you start your own business. Central Library business librarians will offer a free program on useful print and electronic resources for small business planning at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, May 11, 12 noon-1 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room.

Color Your Way to Calm

Sit back and relax by enjoying adult coloring after a long day of being a grown-up at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, May 11, 4-5 p.m. Coloring sheets and art supplies will be provided.

Second Saturday Summer Knitting Group

Bring your knitting needles or crochet hook and join us for open yarn group at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Saturday, May 13, 10-11:30 a.m. Coffee provided, as well as some limited supplies for new learners.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, May 13, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at the Forest Home Branch or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620.

Adoption Through Foster Care

Join a representative from the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Community Services and find out how you can make a lasting difference in the life of a child during this informational session about foster care and adoption for children in need at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Hear a foster parent ambassador’s story and personal experience as a kid hero.

Tabletop Gaming Day

Play a variety of board games old and new. Games for all ages and abilities will be available along with snacks and raffle prizes at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, May 13, 12-4 p.m.

Let’s Learn! Let’s Ride! Bublr Bikes

Learn how to use Bublr Bikes, how to sign up for a Bublr pass online, and get bicycle safety tips to help you enjoy your ride at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, May 13, 2-3 p.m. Also May 20.

Grow Your Own Groceries

This basic gardening course will teach you how to design, plant and care for a productive vegetable garden, community plot, raised bed or any other space at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Saturday, May 13, 2-4 p.m. Save money and eat healthier by growing food at home or in a community garden. Presented by Milwaukee Urban Gardens, a program of Groundwork Milwaukee. Please register online at mpl.org or call 414.286.3011.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Bring your tablet, Kindle, Nook, etc. and your library card to the library and we’ll help you set up a library account on your device to download free books, music and magazines at:

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 13, 2-3:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, May 12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also May 19, 26.

FOR FAMILIES

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, May 8, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also May 14, 22, 29.

Play & Learn

Stretching with Storybooks at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, May 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stretch while reading stories with YogaConnects.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 18, 25.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, May 10, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 17, 24, 31.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, May 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 18, 25.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, May 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 19, 26.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, May 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 18, 25.

FOR CHILDREN

Building with LEGOs !

Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, May 8, 4-5 p.m. Bring your imagination and creativity, we’ll will bring the bricks.

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities (A.W.E.) at:

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, May 8, 4:30-6 p.m. Also May 8, 15, 22.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, May 9, 5-6:30 p.m. Also May 9, 16, 23.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, May 10, 5:30-7 p.m. Also May 17, 24, 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 13, 2-3:30 p.m. Also May 13, 20.

Saturdays at Central

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music presents Story and Song at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Featuring Marsh Music by Marianne Berkes. Children’s imaginations will soar as they read and re-create storybook tales through drama, music and dance. Children will learn beginning concepts of music, and explore pitch, volume and space, then develop creativity as storytellers and build important skills in literacy, sequencing, and cooperation.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Truck Studio Art Workshop at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 13, 2-3:30 p.m. A drop in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.). Also May 20.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, May 11, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 18, 25.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, May 11, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 18, 25.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 11, 10-10:30 a.m. Also May 18, 25.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, May 11, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 18, 25.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 9, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 16, 23, 30.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, May 11, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 18, 25.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, May 11, 10-10:30 a.m. Also May 18, 25.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, May 11, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 18, 25.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, May 8, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also May 15, 22, 29.

