The “Blessing Box”

UNiTE MKE

“A Blessing Box” stocked with non-perishables. (Photo by UNiTED MKE)

As we shake off our winter blues and roll into Spring, there is one issue that lingers on and that is the issue of hunger in Milwaukee. It’s evident on just about every major intersection in the city, “Will work for food.” Recognizing this year-round need, two young men have taken on the task of not only providing food for those in need but providing job skills and training to do so.

It’s called the “Blessing Box”, a free-standing cupboard filled with nonperishable food items. The crafty concept is being led by Reginald Reed, President/ CEO of Mindful Staffing Solutions and Rashaad Washington, President/ CEO of ProTrade Job Development Center Wisconsin’s fastest growing innovators of workforce.

Rashaad Washington, President/CEO of ProTrade Job Development Center, Ray Allen, Secretary of Department of Workforce Development, Reginald Reed, President/CEO of Mindful Staffing Solutions.

The Wisconsin Job Honor Awards features an annual awards event celebrating Wisconsinites who have overcome significant barriers to employment, and the employers who hire the

