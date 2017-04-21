Social Development Commission and HeartLove Place Respond to Call for Job Training by Low-Income Residents

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – April, 2017 – “We need more job training,” that’s what we continue to hear from people in poverty. Two local social service agencies are actively responding to the cry for help. The Social Development Commission (SDC), in partnership with HeartLove Place, are offering the ProStart Culinary and Job Training program that provides a comprehensive, 400-hour training program approved by the National Restaurant Association.

The 14-week program begins Monday, May 8, 2017. Classes are Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at SDC’s Teutonia location (6848 N. Teutonia Avenue, Milwaukee). The comprehensive course includes both classroom work and hands-on culinary training addressing food service practicums such as food safety, cutting techniques and preparation of dishes that are critiqued by judges. Participants also receive job readiness skills training with an emphasis on résumé writing, interviewing, dress, telephone etiquette and social media dos and don’ts.

Students must pass the ServSafe and ProStart examinations to be considered employable in the industry.

“Over and over we hear of the need for job training. Parents working three minimum or low-wage jobs still leave families in poverty and children suffer because their parents are at work all the time,” stated SDC CEO George Hinton. “SDC is working to provide and expand job training programs to help people obtain jobs that can sustain individuals and families, and work to make a dent in reducing generational poverty.”

HeartLove Place partnered with SDC to provide job training components to the program that they don’t offer. “HeartLove Place has operated the ProStart Culinary Program since 2005, with at least a 90% graduation rate and job placement of 51%,” said HeartLove Place Executive Director Viola Rembert. “Our partnership with SDC enhances the course by adding the employability skills and results in well-rounded, certified graduates prepared to enter the industry.” Participants may receive a needs assessment to address strengths and weaknesses and work with a SDC case manager or HeartLove Place’s Family Resource Center. Both entities strive to eliminate barriers ranging from transportation to math and reading.

Attendance at an information session is required. Sessions are being held at SDC (1730 W. North Avenue, Milwaukee), Monday, May 1 at 10am and Thursday, May 4 at 5pm. Online registration is available at cr-sdc.org/programs/careerservices.

For more than 50 years, the Social Development Commission has operated as the Community Action Agency for Milwaukee County. SDC serves as a planner, coordinator, and provider of human service programs for low-income individuals and families residing in Milwaukee County. The agency is an intergovernmental commission and is governed by a board of 18 citizens from Milwaukee County, each of whom hold the title of “Commissioner.” For more information on SDC’s programs and services, visit cr-sdc.org. Connect with us on Facebook www.Facebook.com/SDCMilwaukee and Twitter www.twitter.com/CRSDC.