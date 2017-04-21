MPS Insider: Celebrating MPS!

Welcome to MPS Insider!

Spring is the time of year when the hard work of our students is being showcased and rewarded. So many incredible things are happening.

Many of our schools are performing spring plays and musicals.

Sports teams have advanced toward or played in state championships.

Musicians and singers are practicing for state solo and ensemble competitions.

Science fairs are in progress across the district, leading up to the district-wide STEM Fair on April 20 at the Milwaukee County Zoo Peck Welcome Center.

Middle school and high school forensics students are finishing their seasons, competing at state tournaments.

A number of clubs – math, science, chess, and more – are engaged in the highest levels competition.

I’d like to congratulate our many teams and students who earn awards and personal bests in the many competitions taking place through the end of the school year. I’d also like to invite everyone to see what is happening in our schools and attend a game or performance! See more details on the district calendar on the MPS home page.

We have so many successes to celebrate. Our students and teams make me MPS Proud!!

Best,

Darienne B. Driver, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools

Business Friends of Education

State Superintendent Tony Evers has redesigned the Business Friends of Education program to honor corporations and community organizations that provide exemplary service to public schools. Organizations may apply to be certified as platinum, gold, silver or bronze partners, and will be included in a network to assist other businesses in supporting schools and improving education for students.

Learn how to become a Friend of Education!

MPS is a Safe Haven

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors unanimously approved a resolution designating all school grounds as “safe havens” for undocumented students. This step has been taken to ensure that students come to school every day and that parents feel safe attending conferences and school events.

Learn more about this new policy.



Best Summer Ever!!

Summer Academy is for all students who want to catch up, get ahead, or enjoy arts, music and field trips. Child care is available to make a complete day of learning in a safe environment. All children who live in Milwaukee may attend at any MPS site. Summer Academy begins June 26 – enroll now!

Find out more about fun summer learning!

Don’t miss the MPS Alumni Reunion!

MPS Alumni from all years and all schools will gather at the Italian Community Center on Thursday, May 4. Reconnect with classmates and make new friends as you enjoy refreshments and entertainment. The event is free (with cash bar). Registration is requested but walk-ins are welcome. Wear your school gear!

Click here to register and join the fun!!

MPS staff, students honored by Herb Kohl Foundation

MPS is proud! A principal, two teachers and seven students have been recognized for excellence by the Herb Kohl Foundation. Awardees were recognized at a luncheon on April 8. Students received scholarships and staff were presented with cash awards to benefit their schools.

Learn about our honored staff and students.