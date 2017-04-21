Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events April 30-May 6

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBITS

ZIP MKE runs Apr. 26-May 31 at the Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave.

27 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

SPECIAL EVENTS: MKE Big Read

A Visit From Author Julia Alvarez

Acclaimed author and poet Julia Alvarez joins Milwaukee in a discussion of her MKE Big Read title In the Time of the Butterflies. Broadcast via Skype in Centennial Hall , 733 N. Eighth St., Wednesday, May 3, 6-7 p.m.

MKE Big Read Bilingual Story Slam with Ex Fabula

Ex Fabula StorySlams strengthen community bonds by creating spaces where people can connect over true, personal stories. This StorySlam will feature stories related to the theme of “Courage” in Centennial Hall , 733 N. Eighth St., Thursday, May 4, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., stories start at 7:30 p.m. Come just to listen – or, if you have a story related to the night’s theme and can share it in 5 minutes or less, throw your name in the hat for a chance to take the stage. Another way to share stories is via UltraShorts, which are brief, true personal stories written on slips of paper and then read onstage by the emcee.

Film Screening Documentary “Code Name: Butterflies ”

Code Name: Butterflies is the first documentary to tell the powerful story of the Mirabal sisters of the Dominican Republic. Watch the film at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, May 1, 6-7 p.m.

The Thing About Flowers

Flowers in Julia Alvarez’s In the Time of the Butterflies are sustaining, symbolic and ritualistic. Touch on the significance of flowers in the book and join Michael Alt, local florist and Alt’s antique shop owner, as he shares his love of sustainable flowers and expertise in flower arranging at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, May 2, 6-7:30 p.m. Make your own floral arrangement in a small vessel to take home. Registration required; please call 414.286.3011 or register online at mpl.org/mkebigread.

MKE Big Read Book Discussion

In the Time of the Butterflies by Julia Alvarez explores themes of courage, freedom, rebellion against tyranny, family and women’s rights. Discuss the book, its themes, and its relevance to our community with fellow Milwaukeeans at Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, May 2, 6 p.m.

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Researching Your Family Tree will be presented at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, May 2, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Start investigating your family history with the resources available at the Milwaukee Public Library. Part of the MKE Big Read.

EVENTS

Bay View Kinnickinnic Knitters

A knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels. Bring any knitting project to the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, May 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m. for conversation and camaraderie among knitters. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

Story, Story Night: Storytelling for Adults

Why should kids get all the fun? Enjoy an evening of themed storytelling geared towards adults at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, May 3, 6-7 p.m. A craft and light nosh complementing each month’s theme will be provided. A mixture of short stories, picture books, and poetry will be read aloud by the librarian. Featuring: Global Voices.

The Creative Writing Collective

Meet with other budding writers for peer support and input and take part in this new community of creative people at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, May 3, 6-7:30 p.m.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, May 4, 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Let’s Learn! Let’s Ride! Bublr Bikes

Learn how to use Bublr Bikes, how to sign up for a Bublr pass online, and get bicycle safety tips to help you enjoy your ride at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, May 6, 2-3 p.m. Also May 13, 20.

Grow Your Own Groceries

This basic gardening course will teach you how to design, plant and care for a productive vegetable garden, community plot, raised bed or any other space at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, May 6, 2-4 p.m. Save money and eat healthier by growing food at home or in a community garden. Presented by Milwaukee Urban Gardens, a program of Groundwork Milwaukee. Please register online at mpl.org or call 414.286.3011.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, May 6, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at the Forest Home Branch or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also May 13.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Bring your tablet, Kindle, Nook, etc. and your library card to the library and we’ll help you set up a library account on your device to download free books, music and magazines at:

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, May 5, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also May 12, 19, 26.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, May 2, 6-7 p.m.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Zablocki Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, May 3, 1-2 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

May the Fourth Be With You Star Wars Trivia

Will you be the next great Jedi or will you fall by the powers of the Dark Side? Find out! Celebrate May the Fourth Be with You Day by testing your knowledge of all things Star Wars during this family trivia program at:

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, May 4, 4:30-6 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, May 4, 4-5:30 p.m.

May the Fourth Origami Yoda Party

Celebrate Star Wars Day at the library by folding characters from the Origami Yoda books at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, May 4, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Paws and Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will provide furry friends the first Saturday of each month. Come in to say hello, give a pet, or read a selection of good books at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, May 6, 1-2 p.m. Great for reluctant readers and Super Readers!

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, May 1, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also May 8, 14, 22, 29.

Play & Learn

Pet Parade at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, May 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Use your body and imagination to gallop like a horse, scamper like a mouse, swim your hands and fly scarves like birds.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 11, 18, 25.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, May 3, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 10, 17, 24, 31.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, May 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 11, 18, 25.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, May 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 12, 19, 26.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, May 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 11, 18, 25.

FOR CHILDREN

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) at:

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, May 1, 4:30-6 p.m. Also May 8, 15, 22.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, May 2, 5-6:30 p.m. Also May 9, 16, 23.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 6, 2-3:30 p.m. Also May 13, 20.

Saturdays at Central

Full Steam Ahead – Simple Machines at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Explore simple machines during this science story time.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Truck Studio Art Workshop at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 6, 2-3:30 p.m. A drop in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.). Also May 13, 20.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, May 4, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 11, 18, 25.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, May 4, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 11, 18, 25.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 4, 10-10:30 a.m. Also May 11, 18, 25.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, May 4, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 11, 18, 25.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 2, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 9, 16, 23, 30.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, May 4, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 11, 18, 25.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, May 4, 10-10:30 a.m. Also May 11, 18, 25.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, May 4, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 11, 18, 25.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, May 1, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also May 8, 15, 22, 29.

