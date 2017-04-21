Arthur T. Malone Found Peace April 14, 2017 at Age 81 Years

He was the beloved husband of Sandra Dercole. In June, 1978, the two were married; there were two children of this marriage: Jeffrey (Karen) Dercole, and Kim Chaffin.

In May, 1958, Art married the late Carole Thomas. To this union were four children: the late David (Nancy), Paul (Michele), Stephan, Pamela and stepson Jumaane Cheatham (Kim), dear brother of Iris Young. He was preceded in death by his parents: Taft Malone, Sr. and Bertha (Redmond); two sisters, Barbara Scott and Essie Sprewer; two brothers William (Carolyn) Malone and Taft (Karen) Malone, Jr. Art was further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Arthur was the owner and Master Plumber of Malone’s Plumbing and Heating, Inc. In 2016, he celebrated 43 years in business. His journey to becoming a plumber was not without challenges.

Art applied for a plumbing apprenticeship in 1958, and was placed on the waiting list. He encountered discrimination in being placed as an apprentice and was requested to testify before the Wisconsin Judiciary Committee investigating discrimination in apprenticeship programs. After testifying in 1964, Art became the first African American plumbing apprentice in the State of Wisconsin. He began his apprenticeship with E.D. Wesley Company on Milwaukee’s South Side.

In 1969, Art obtained his Journeyman Plumbers license. In 1973, he obtained his Master Plumbers License and established Malone’s Plumbing and Heating, Inc. In 1974, he obtained a contract with the Model Cities Program. From 1974 – 1975, Art was the Plumbing Consultant for Grunau Company projects with Miller Brewery at their New York and Texas plants, and continued to work on large projects that shaped the community.

Art hunted small game as a child with his father, a sport he handed down to his sons. However, he most enjoyed fishing and boating. Art will be missed by the community.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation to family, friends and business owners who have supported us throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sojourner Truth House are appreciated. Memorial services will be held Sunday April 23, at 3:00 PM at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday at the funeral home 1:00 p.m. until time of service.

