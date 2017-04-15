By Karen Stokes

Women in Worship 2017 is a three-day uplifting, life transforming gathering for women that offers powerful prayer and worship, fellowship and features nationally known speakers.

Hosted by Dr. Melva Henderson, co-pastor of World Outreach Church in Milwaukee with her husband, Senior Pastor Dr. Ervin “Skip” Henderson, Women in Worship allows women an opportunity to drop the challenges and stress of everyday life at the door and be fully present in the moment.

“It’s a time where women can get away for a weekend, get away from the kids, husband, job, get away from the busyness of life and focus on themselves getting filled with everything they need to be the woman that we believe that they have been called and destined to be,” Dr. Henderson said.

Upon arrival at gathering the women soon realize that their lives will never be the same.

“Women in Worship began in 2006 after a time where I felt like all the women around me were overwhelmed by life so I wanted to put together a gathering where just 100 women would come together to pray, sit around look at God’s Word and feed on verses of scripture that empowered us or encouraged us,” said Dr. Henderson.

While expecting 100 women to attend the first Women in Worship, the actual attendance was 245 and each year the gathering continued to grow where now there are approximately 1000 women per night.

Guest speakers for this year’s event are Cynthia Brazelton, co-Pastor of Victory Christian Ministries International, Washington D.C. who pastors alongside her husband Tony Brazelton, Pastor Francisca Vergara, co-pastor of Desatar Ministry, Milwaukee, Wisconsin alongside with her husband, Senior Pastor Luis Vergara and DeeDee Freeman, author and innovator of women’s ministry at Spirit of Faith Christian Center, Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, founded by her husband Pastor Michael A. Freeman.

“We come together with women of various ethnicities, socioeconomic backgrounds and women of every denomination and that’s a beautiful thing,” Dr. Henderson said. “We don’t care what denomination you are, if you love the Lord, we want you to come worship with us.

Woman In Worship 2017 will take place on May 25-27 at the UW-Milwaukee, Helene Zelazo Center, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd.

To register or for more information go to www.womeninworship.me or call (414) 962-0600