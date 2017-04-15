Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events April 23-29

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBITS

ZIP MKE runs Mar. 21-Apr. 25 at the Mill Road Branch, 6431 N. 76th St.

ZIP MKE runs Apr. 26-May 31 at the Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave.

27 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

SPECIAL EVENTS: MKE Big Read

The Thing About Flowers

Flowers in Julia Alvarez’s In the Time of the Butterflies are sustaining, symbolic and ritualistic. Touch on the significance of flowers in the book and join Michael Alt, local florist and Alt’s antique shop owner, as he shares his love of sustainable flowers and expertise in flower arranging at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, April 24, 6-7:30 p.m. Make your own floral arrangement in a small vessel to take home. Registration required; please call 414.286.3011 or register online at mpl.org/mkebigread.

Film Screening In the Time of the Butterflies

Grab some popcorn and watch the feature film In the Time of the Butterflies featuring Salma Hayek and Marc Anthony at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, April 25, 5:30 p.m.

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, April 25, 6-7 p.m. This month featuring In the Time of the Butterflies by Julia Alvarez as part of MKE Big Read. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Please register online or by calling 414.286.3011.

MKE Big Read Book Discussion

In the Time of the Butterflies by Julia Alvarez explores themes of courage, freedom, rebellion against tyranny, family and women’s rights. Discuss the book, its themes, and its relevance to our community with fellow Milwaukeeans at Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, April 26, 1 p.m.

Butterflies !

Spring has sprung! Celebrate the season and MPL’s Big Read selection “In the Time of the Butterflies” with a butterfly-themed story time and craft at the:

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, April 29, 2-2:45 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, April 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, April 26, 6:15-7 p.m.

Ex Fabula Storytelling Workshop

Everyone has a story to tell, and we want to help you share yours! At this Ex Fabula Storytelling Workshop, experienced storytelling coaches will guide you through hands-on, small group exercises at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Saturday, April 29, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Our theme, in keeping with In the Time of the Butterflies, is “courage.” Ages 13 and up. After the workshop, plan on attending a free StorySlam on Thursday, May 4 at Centennial Hall , 733 N. Eighth St., and if you feel like sharing your story onstage, you can put your name in the hat. Registration required, www.exfabula.org/mkebigread

SPECIAL EVENTS: Money Smart Week

Money Management 101

Want to know more about credit cards? What fees to avoid and little known features? Do you know what makes up your credit score? Join us for a presentation of money management principles that may help you get and stay out of debt. Presented by Milwaukee Urban League Guild at the:

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, April 24, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, April 27, 4-5 p.m.

College is Possible

Interested in college, but afraid it isn’t possible for you? Learn how to make college a reality in your life and future. College Possible, a national non-profit organization that helps make college admission and success possible, will share information on how to make college work for you. Presented by College Possible Milwaukee at the:

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, April 24, 6-7 p.m.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Tuesday, April 25, 6-7 p.m.

Your Milwaukee Business

Business owners and entrepreneurs, here’s a great opportunity to hear from both the Department of City Development and the City Clerk’s Office on why Milwaukee is a great place for your business. The program will include information on available city funds for businesses and the new web portal StartSmart, an online tool that tells entrepreneurs what permits and licenses are needed to open a business in Milwaukee. Presented by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development and the City Clerk’s Office at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, April 25, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Scam Prevention: Don’t be the Next Victim

Worried you or a member of your family might become the victim of fraud? Learn the latest on scam and fraud prevention. Spotting and stopping scams in your life can save your time, money and family. Millions of people every year are affected, don’t be the next victim. Presented by Milwaukee Police Department at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, April 27, 1-2 p.m.

EVENTS

Resume 101: First Steps to Building Your Resume

A resume has become a necessary tool in the world of job search and employment applications. Make it work to your advantage by learning what employers look for in a resume and what style best markets your strengths at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, April 24, 1-3 p.m. In this workshop you will create a “ready to be typed” personal resume outline.

Thinking of Starting a Business ?

Discover whether becoming an entrepreneur is for you at a workshop presented by the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, April 24, 5-6 p.m. Learn how to assess and research your business idea and receive other tips and useful resources.

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, April 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

Patent Searching 101

Protect your product! Central Library Business Librarians will explain the seven-step strategy for conducting a patent search at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, April 27, 12-1:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. The Milwaukee Public Library is a Patent and Trademark Resource Center of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Bring your tablet, Kindle, Nook, etc. and your library card to the library and we’ll help you set up a library account on your device to download free books, music and magazines at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, April 28, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, April 29, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at the Forest Home Branch or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620.

Skeins of Milwaukee

Bring your needles and/or hooks, your yarn and your enthusiasm to share and learn with others who knit and crochet. Join us at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 29, 1:30-3:30 p.m. There is free 2-hr. street parking on Saturdays.

Post-Traumatic Stress: Understanding and Moving Forward

Learn the signs and symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), basic coping strategies to help manage symptoms and resources on where to seek help at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Saturday, April 29, 2-3:30 p.m.

Coloring the Cosmos: A Tour of the Universe Through the Art of E.L. Trouvelot

On view for the first time will be the complete set of astronomical drawings by the 19th century artist and self-taught astronomer Étienne Léopold at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 29, 2-4 p.m. in the Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room. Presented by Robert Bonadurer, Director of the Daniel M. Soref Planetarium at the Milwaukee Public Museum. Part of the Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room Educational Series.

Container Gardening Workshop

Join local gardener and plant ecologist Trudy Holyst and learn how to tuck a little garden into any space you have available at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Saturday, April 29, 2-4 p.m. Grow flowers, vegetables, or even native grasses.

BOOK DISCUSSION

History Buff Book Club

Join the discussion of I Am Malala by Malala Yousafzai at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, April 27, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Celebrate Earth Day

Want to learn how you can make a difference by protecting the Earth? Learn about composting and recycling and create crafts from things that you might otherwise just throw away at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, April 24, 5-6 p.m.

Peppa Pig Party

Oink Oink! Calling all Peppa Pig fans! Join the Peppa Pig Party for stories, games, crafts, and MUDDY PUDDLES at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, April 25, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Messy Toddler Time

Celebrate the Week of the Young Child by exploring your senses with a variety of fun and messy sensory-stimulating activities at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, April 26, 12-1 p.m. For children ages 2-3 and their grown-ups.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, April 24, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend.

Play & Learn

A Soup Opera by Jim Gil at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, April 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fine tune your best opera singer voice with this classic book from Jim Gill. We’ll sing along on the quest for soup!

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, April 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, April 26, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, April 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, April 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, April 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

FOR CHILDREN

Writing Workshops with Rochelle Melander

My Milwaukee. What do you love about your city and neighborhood? Write poems and prose to celebrate your city and the people who live here. Draw pictures of famous Milwaukee landmarks to illustrate your poems at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, April 25, 3:30-5 p.m.

The Eleventh Hour

Get ready for a puzzling afternoon inspired by Graeme Base’s book The Eleventh Hour: A Curious Mystery. There will be brain teasers, board games and puzzles to keep you busy at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, April 25, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

LEGO+

Advanced LEGO building! Take it to the next level with extra components, like motors, pulleys and gears at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, April 25, 6-7 p.m. For ages 8 and up.

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) at:

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, April 26, 4-5:30 p.m.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, April 24, 4:30-6 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Milwaukee Youth Theater presents Improv Extravaganza at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday,

April 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free preview performance. Improvisation is the art of creating without previous preparation, which means it is totally unscripted and totally unique every time. MYT’s improv troupe will play many improvisational games, allowing for audience suggestion and participation.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

LEGO Club at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 29, 2-3 p.m. We provide the LEGOs, you provide the creativity! Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up! Bring your imagination, we’ll bring the bricks.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, April 27, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, April 27, 10:30-11 a.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, April 27, 10-10:30 a.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, April 25, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, April 27, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, April 27, 10-10:30 a.m.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, April 27, 10:30-11 a.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, April 24, 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP