Sen. Taylor to host Town Hall on budget April 24th

(MADISON) – Senator Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee), member of the Joint Committee on Finance, will hold a Town Hall on the budget on Monday, April 24th. Following weeks of agency briefings and public hearings, Taylor hopes that members of the public will feel inspired to share their thoughts, concerns, and questions. Senator Taylor encourages her constituents to attend, have their voices heard, and stay engaged in the budget process.

Who: Senator Lena Taylor

What: Town Hall

Where: Mill Road Library – 6431 N 76th Street Milwaukee, WI 53223

When: Monday, April 24th 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Members of the media are welcome to attend and cover the event.