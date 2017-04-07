Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events April 16-22

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBITS

ZIP MKE runs Mar. 21-Apr. 25 at the Mill Road Branch, 6431 N. 76th St.

27 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

SPECIAL EVENTS: MKE Big Read

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Researching Your Family Tree . Start investigating your family history with the resources available at the Milwaukee Public Library at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, April 18, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Part of the MKE Big Read.

Ex Fabula Storytelling Workshop – PRESENTED IN SPANISH

Everyone has a story to tell, and we want to help you share yours! At Ex Fabula Storytelling Workshops, experienced storytelling coaches guide you through hands-on, small group exercises. Our theme, in keeping with In the Time of the Butterflies, is “courage.” For ages 13 and up at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Wednesday, April 19, 5:30-7:45 p.m. After the workshop, plan on attending a free StorySlam on Thursday, May 4, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall, 733 N. Eighth St., and if you feel like sharing your story onstage, you can put your name in the hat. Registration required, www.exfabula.org/mkebigread

Dominican Political Environment during “In the Time of the Butterflies ”

Dr. Valentina Peguero, Professor Emerita (History, UW-Stevens Point), gives insight into the Dominican political environment and Dictator Truijilo’s reign during In the Time of the Butterflies at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 22, 3-4 p.m. in the second floor Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room.

MKE Big Read Book Discussions

In the Time of the Butterflies by Julia Alvarez explores themes of courage, freedom, rebellion against tyranny, family and women’s rights. Discuss the book, its themes, and its relevance to our community with fellow Milwaukeeans at these MKE Big Read book discussions:

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, April 19, 2 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, April 18, 6 p.m.

Butterflies !

Spring has sprung! Celebrate the season and MPL’s Big Read selection “In the Time of the Butterflies” with a butterfly-themed story time and craft at the:

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, April 17, 6-7 p.m.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, April 20, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

EVENTS

So…You Want to Sew

Have you always wanted to learn to sew? Learn sewing and sewing machine basics and try your hand at making a simple tote bag at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, April 17, 5:30-7 p.m. Machine and materials provided. Register in person, by calling 414.286.3011, or online at mpl.org. Also Saturday, April 22, 1-2:30 p.m.

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, April 18, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Community Learn-in: Evaluating the Branches of Government

This session will outline the functions of the three government branches at Center Street Library , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, April 18, 6-7:30 p.m. After identifying the roles of the legislative, executive, and judicial branches, participants will take a closer at the Supreme Court, including the justice confirmation process. Additional resources will be provided to highlight cabinet members and their respective agencies. This series is brought to you by Dr. LaKeshia Myers, founder of EduStar Consulting and Amanda Seppanen, founder of Sustainable Formations.

Trivia @ Tippecanoe

Play trivia with fellow enthusiasts for fun and prizes at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, April 19, 6-7:30 p.m. Featuring Outlander.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, April 20, 12-1 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, April 22, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at the Forest Home Branch or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Apr. 29.

Milwaukee Area Teachers of Art 76th Annual Member Showcase Artists’ Reception

Meet and greet the talented artist/art educators whose art represents mastery of a wide variety of media at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 22, 2-4:30 p.m.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Bring your tablet, Kindle, Nook, etc. and your library card to the library and we’ll help you set up a library account on your device to download free books, music and magazines at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, April 21, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also Apr. 28.

Celebrate Earth Day

Want to learn how you can make a difference by protecting the Earth? Learn about composting and recycling and create crafts from things that you might otherwise just throw away at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, April 22, 1-2 p.m.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of The Theft of Memory by Jonathan Kozol at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, April 18, 7-8 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, April 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Library Chill

Come hang out, bring your friends, and unwind after school at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, April 20, 4-5 p.m . We will have popcorn and board games, featuring an optional art or craft project, or just hang out, snack and chat. For teens ages 13-18.

FOR FAMILIES

Extra Special Story Time

Bananas. Go bananas during our super silly banana story time at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, April 20, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Peppa Pig Party

Oink Oink! Calling all Peppa Pig fans! Join the Peppa Pig Party for stories, games, crafts, and MUDDY PUDDLES at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, April 19, 5-6 p.m.

Yoga for Families

Start your Saturdays off right with morning stretches at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, April 22, 10-11 a.m. Presented in collaboration with OmTown Yogis, Yoga for Families integrates literacy skills like a love of reading with other life skills such as mindfulness and self-regulation. No equipment necessary. All ages welcome with an accompanying adult.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, April 17, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Apr. 24.

Play & Learn

Storyteller and Puppeteer Kathy Luck at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, April 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, rhymes and fun with puppet friends.

Play and Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Families with children ages 5 and younger are invited to a fun-filled hands-on interactive hour of stories and play activities at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, April 19, 6-7 p.m. Construction Site. Pack up the tools and get ready to plan and build with blocks at the construction site.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, April 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, April 19, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 26.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, April 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 27.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, April 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 28.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, April 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 27.

FOR CHILDREN

Kids Can Cook !

Interested in cooking? Find out first-hand what cooking is all about at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, April 18, 4-5 p.m. Discover kid-Friendly recipes, learn about nutrition and try out a bunch of new foods.

Crafternoon

See what you can create with a varied selection of craft materials at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, April 18, 4-5 p.m. Make a gift or something just for you!

Go Bananas !

Celebrate National Banana Day with ridiculous banana antics at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Wednesday, April 19, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Celebrate National Poetry Month at Your Library

Chill with a Poem

Select a poem to read from one of our many books or write your own poetry at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, April 20, 4-5 p.m. Share the poem with the group as we enjoy a snack of popcorn.

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) at:

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, April 19, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Apr. 26.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, April 17, 1-2:30 p.m. Also 4:30-6 p.m. on Apr. 24.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, April 22, 2:30-4 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Butterflies! at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Celebrate spring and MPL’s Big Read selection In the Time of the Butterflies with a butterfly-themed story time and craft.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Chess Club at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 22, 1:30-3 p.m. Open play for all levels.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, April 20, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 27.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, April 20, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Apr. 27.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, April 20, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Apr. 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, April 18, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 25.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, April 20, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 27.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, April 20, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Apr. 27.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, April 20, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Apr. 27.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, April 17, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also Apr. 24.

