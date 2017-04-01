State Rep. Jason Fields Puts on Professor’s Cap for Personal Financial Literacy Classes

By Danielle Miller

Wisconsin State Representative Jason Fields is sharing his financial knowledge with Milwaukee Communities through classes.

Jason Fields is teaching members in Milwaukee communities understand more about economics in order to help them navigate in both personal finances and in business.

Fields started his career in insurance and worked his way up as a stockbroker and banker. He later served as a Democratic state representative in the Wisconsin State Assembly District 11 from 2005 until 2013. He is now the incumbent following his win back in 2016.

Fields is a certified financial education instructor and received a bachelors’ degree in business from Cardinal Stritch University.

Fields says his goal is to help the community better understand finances and investing to avoid making the mistakes he made as a young investor.

The classes are set up for all age groups and all levels of knowledge of banking, financing and investing. Classes scheduled April 8 and April 22, focus on the basics of finances and investing, business and emotional behavior of economics. Class sizes are small at 16 people per class with a cost of $40.

The classes are through The Financial Promise Co. and The Financial Promise Foundation, Inc., whose mission is to “increase personal financial and business literacy” for people in communities. Tickets for the classes in April are available on their website.

“If I change your thinking [and] your views and then give you the technical tools to create change,” said Field. “Then it would create a positive impact in a community where no one is talking about economics.”

Fields also hopes to show local youth that jobs in finances and investing can become a viable career. Fields said when starting his career, there were few African American colleagues and the number hasn’t grown much.

“Sometimes, I would be the only African American in a room full of white millionaires,” Fields said.

There are multiple classes involving finances and investing, as well as other business-oriented skills such as interviews, and handling emotions and behavior while managing finances.

Fields said the idea for these topics are for people who “know there is something more,” and are ready to make a change.

Fields is also featured on Joy 1340 and 98.7 FM’s Money Mondays. He will have a radio segment on Joy about economics and finances to better reach people in the Milwaukee community. The next project, Fields said, is hopefully getting air time on television.