SOS is not Save our Ship, it is Sisters of Solidarity

What began as an ordinary Facebook group between friends has turned into the early stages of a local grassroots organization.

Most people associate SOS with the International Morse code distress signal. Most popularly, the acronym stands for “Save Our Ship”, but for a group of local women, SOS has become a call for organizing and sisterhood.

Radio personality and #SOS co-founder Patience Phillips describes the new organization as a variety of disciplines.

“SOS stands for a few things… but it’s Sisters of Solidarity, Sisters of Struggle, Sisters of Struggle,” Phillips said.

Phillips does not see herself as a co-founder, but as a member first. As a black woman in Milwaukee, Phillips personally identifies that black women need sisterhood and support in the community.

#SOS has been around less than three months and it already has close to 200 members.

The organization hosts weekly brainstorming meetings on how to uplift and support each other. They share job opportunities, clothing donations, advice and much more.

“We’re here for rides, we’re here for advice, we’re here for referrals. We do clothes and food donations. Anything about women, we’re involved in it,” Phillips said.

Phillips said she recognizes that many of the members are single mothers who constantly sacrifice. Some are struggling financially or aspire to get back in the workforce, but lack encouragement, support or resources.

Most recently, #SOS hosted a “Look Good Feel Good” Makeover sweepstakes for a lucky member. The makeover was a way to uplift a member of the organization and allow her to focus on herself.

Waukisha Ferguson, a mother of two, was the winner of the makeover. She joined #SOS after her daughter’s coat broke and she could not afford to buy a new one. She reached out to #SOS and in the same day, her daughter had a new coat.

Ferguson was grateful for the makeover and excited for her new look. She admitted she didn’t have time for herself as she’d like, but appreciated a space like #SOS and the opportunity to be pampered.

“My momma wasn’t able to give everything growing up. I’d hate to not give my girls everything,” Ferguson said.

Phillips hopes to expand #SOS nationally and internationally, providing the necessary sisterhood and support she believes all women need.

#SOS recently launched #SOS Teen Queen Group, allowing girls ages 13 to 19 to support and guide each other well into womanhood and adulthood.

For more information on #SOS or how to get involved in the organization, you can join the Facebook group: https://www.facebook. com/groups/1456803874361708/