Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Public Hearings To Be Held This Month

Dear Friend,

Do you have something to say about Governor Walker’s budget? Are you concerned about Medicaid expansion, highway projects in your community, or lead in your water? Now’s your chance to say something! Join me and my colleagues on the Joint Finance committee at one of six public hearings this month.

          Monday, April 3rd – UW Platteville, Platteville

          Wednesday, April 5th – State Fair Park, Milwaukee

          Friday, April 7th – Berlin High School, Berlin

          Tuesday, April 18th – Spooner High School, Spooner

          Wednesday, April 19th – Ellsworth High School, Ellsworth

          Friday, April 21st – Marinette High School, Marinette

I’ve spent all week in agency briefings for the Governor’s budget. We’ve talked about lead, our broken transportation funding, the state of our corrections system, and so much more. Now it’s your chance to ask the questions!

If you’re not at the table, chances are you’re on the menu. I urge you to use your voice to stand up and fight back! If you have any other questions, feel free to contact my office at 608-266-5810 by email at sen.taylor@legis.wisconsin.gov. As always I am here to serve you, and I look forward to these conversations!

Here to serve,
Sen. Lena Taylor
4th District

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rahim Islam
Michael Bonds
George Curry

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Taki S Raton
Karen Stokes
Eelisa Jones

Topics

Young Gifted & Black
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383