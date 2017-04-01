Public Hearings To Be Held This Month

Dear Friend,

Do you have something to say about Governor Walker’s budget? Are you concerned about Medicaid expansion, highway projects in your community, or lead in your water? Now’s your chance to say something! Join me and my colleagues on the Joint Finance committee at one of six public hearings this month.

Monday, April 3rd – UW Platteville, Platteville

Wednesday, April 5th – State Fair Park, Milwaukee

Friday, April 7th – Berlin High School, Berlin

Tuesday, April 18th – Spooner High School, Spooner

Wednesday, April 19th – Ellsworth High School, Ellsworth

Friday, April 21st – Marinette High School, Marinette

I’ve spent all week in agency briefings for the Governor’s budget. We’ve talked about lead, our broken transportation funding, the state of our corrections system, and so much more. Now it’s your chance to ask the questions!

If you’re not at the table, chances are you’re on the menu. I urge you to use your voice to stand up and fight back! If you have any other questions, feel free to contact my office at 608-266-5810 by email at sen.taylor@legis.wisconsin.gov. As always I am here to serve you, and I look forward to these conversations!

Here to serve,

Sen. Lena Taylor

4th District