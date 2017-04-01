Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events April 9-15

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBITS

ZIP MKE runs Mar. 21-Apr. 25 at the Mill Road Branch, 6431 N. 76th St.

27 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

Crossing the Line: The Milwaukee Fair Housing Marches of 1967-1968 runs Mar. 22-Apr. 11 at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Crossing the Line: The Milwaukee Fair Housing Marches of 1967-1968 commemorates the 50th anniversary of Milwaukee’s civil rights marches by examining the practices and prejudices that led to segregation in Milwaukee and chronicling the school desegregation and fair housing movements of the 1960s.

SPECIAL EVENTS: MKE Big Read

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Film Screening: Code Name Butterflies at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, April 11, 12:30-1:30 pm. See this documentary on the fascinating lives of the heroic Mirabal sisters featured in Julia Alvarez’s “In the Time of the Butterflies.” Part of the MKE Big Read.

MKE Big Read Book Discussion

In the Time of the Butterflies by Julia Alvarez explores themes of courage, freedom, rebellion against tyranny, family and women’s rights. Discuss the book, its themes, and its relevance to our community with fellow Milwaukeeans at this MKE Big Read book discussion at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, April 12, 6 p.m.

Learn Merengue and Bachata

Panadanza Dance Company brings the dances of the Dominican Republic to Milwaukee in these dance classes for everyone at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, April 15, 3-4 p.m. Please wear comfortable clothing. Also Apr. 22, 29.

Film Screening “In the Time of the Butterflies ”

Grab some popcorn and watch the feature film In the Time of the Butterflies featuring Salma Hayek and Marc Anthony at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, April 15, 1 p.m.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Code Breakers. Can you follow the clues and crack the code? Come be a Code Breaker at Central Library , 814 Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 15, 2-3 p.m. Part of MPL’s Big Read Celebration.

Butterflies !

Spring has sprung! Celebrate the season and MPL’s Big Read selection “In the Time of the Butterflies” with a butterfly-themed story time and craft at the:

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, April 10, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, April 13, 10:30-11 a.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, April 13, 10:30-11 a.m.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, April 13, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, April 10, 5:30-6:15 p.m.

EVENTS

Present Music: Time, Nature, Culture Sound

In collaboration with Present Music’s first-ever concert in the Milwaukee Public Museum, join Hawaiian music specialist Malia Chow of Hale O Malo as she shares the history behind traditional chants, dances and instruments of the Pacific Islands, including demonstrations of the conch shell, double-chambered gourd, black lava rocks and more at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, April 10, 6-7 p.m.

Green Home Series: Neighborhood Beautification

Join representatives from Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful and HOME GR/OWN and see how you can help beautify your neighborhood at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, April 10. 6-7:15 p.m. Learn about how to turn unoccupied areas into green spaces and community gardens, and how to organize a neighborhood litter cleanup.

Penfield Children’s Center Presents Kohl’s Building Blocks Program: Challenging Behaviors

This workshop focuses on understanding challenging behaviors in children (birth to five). It will discuss discipline strategies to use with young children and how to react to behavior problems at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, April 11, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Creative Writing Group

Want to write more, but need inspiration, time, a reason, or support from others who understand the struggle to fill the blank page? Join librarian Ruth Gaba for this creative writing gathering at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, April 11, 4:30-6 p.m. The hands-on workshop will provide prompts and encouragement for putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard. Ruth Gaba is a 12 time NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) winner and experienced creative writing teacher.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, April 11, 5-7 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

Present Music: Time, Nature, Culture Sound

In collaboration with Present Music’s first-ever concert in the Milwaukee Public Museum, join master percussionist Julio Pabon for a hands-on demonstration of ancient percussion instruments from the Pre-Columbian Americas at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, April 11, 6-7 p.m.

So…You Want to Sew

Have you always wanted to learn to sew? Learn sewing and sewing machine basics and try your hand at making a simple tote bag at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, April 13, 3-4:30 p.m. Machine and materials provided. Register in person, by calling 414.286.3011, or online at mpl.org

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, April 15, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at the Forest Home Branch or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Apr. 22, 29.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Bring your tablet, Kindle, Nook, etc. and your library card to the library and we’ll help you set up a library account on your device to download free books, music and magazines at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave. No program Friday, April 14 due to the holiday. BYOD returns Friday, April 21, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also Apr. 28.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of The Absolutely True Diary of a Part Time Indian by Sherman Alexie at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, April 13, 5-6 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Teen Job Center

Need help finding a job or narrowing in on your dream career? Drop by our teen job center for helpful tips and tricks, access to a computer, and help from a librarian at the:

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, April 10, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, April 11, 2:30-4 p.m.

Teen Job Fair

Don’t miss your chance to meet hiring managers and apply for a job! Both summer and year-round employers will be ready to meet you and give you a job application at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, April 12, 1-3 p.m. This FREE event is just for teens ages 16-19. Come prepared with your resumé and business-appropriate dress attire. Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.), Bartolotta Restaurants, City of Milwaukee Youth Internship Program, Job Corps Milwaukee, Milwaukee County Parks, and more will be on-site. View an updated list of on-site employers at www.mpl.org/TeenJobFair.

FOR FAMILIES

On Your Mark! Get Set! Color !

Enjoy coloring fun for the whole family at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, April 11, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Coloring sheets for all ages, crayons and colored pencils are provided for relaxing family time coloring. We have simple pages for children and more complex pages for older coloring enthusiasts.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, April 10, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Apr. 17, 24.

Play & Learn

A Very Hungry Caterpillar and Friends at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, April 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join us for a morning of reading, learning and fun with the characters from Eric Carle’s classic books.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, April 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 20, 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, April 12, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 19, 26.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, April 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 20, 27.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, April 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 21, 28.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, April 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 20, 27.

FOR CHILDREN

Spring Break Programming at Your Library

Kids Can Cook !

Interested in cooking? Find out first-hand what cooking is all about. Discover kid-Friendly recipes, learn about nutrition and try out a bunch of new foods at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, April 10, 4-5 p.m.

Spring Break Boredom Buster

Are you fascinated by electricity? Play with snap circuits and conductive dough — all ability levels welcome at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, April 11, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

STEAM Spring Break

Explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math with fun and educational projects at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, April 11, 1-3 p.m. Develop creative problem solving skills and collaborate with your friends by attempting various challenges.

Spring Break LEGO Club

We provide the LEGOs, you provide the creativity! Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, April 11, 1-3 p.m. Bring your imagination, we’ll bring the bricks. Also Wednesday, Apr. 12, 1-3 pm

Spring Break Maker Space

Can you make a robot play a song? Yes, you can! Explore robotic toys with resources from MKE Mixers at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, April 11, 1-2 p.m. Also Thursday, Apr. 13, 1-2 p.m.

Game On !

Kids come and enjoy some board games and treats at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, April 12, 1:30-3 p.m. The Wii U will be set up so we can all take turns and have a blast!

LEGO !

We provide the LEGOs, you provide the creativity! Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up Bring your imagination, we’ll bring the bricks at the:

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, April 12, 3:30-5 p.m.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, April 10, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Florentine Opera presents The Billy Goats Gruff

Experience an operatic version of the story of The Billy Goats Gruff based on scenes from operas by W. A. Mozart, G. Donizetti and G. Rossini. This charming 45-minute performance introduces young audiences to the beauty of live opera and the benefits of libraries at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, April 12, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Celebrate National Poetry Month at Your Library

Writing Workshops with Rochelle Melander

Picture Poetry. For kids who love making or looking at art, this workshop is for you! You’ll read picture poetry books and learn how artists combine words and poetry. You’ll write poems based on photographs and famous works of art. And then you’ll make art to accompany your short poetry at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, April 11, 3:30-5 p.m.

Chill with a Poem

Select a poem to read from one of our many books or write your own poetry. Share the poem with the group as we enjoy a snack of popcorn at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, April 11, 4-5 p.m.

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) at:

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, April 12, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Apr. 19, 26.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, April 10, 1-2:30 p.m. Also 4:30-6 p.m. on Apr. 17, 24.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, April 15, 2:30-4 p.m. Also Apr. 22.

Saturdays at Central

Backyard Birds at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children and their families will actively explore Junie B.’s daily adventures through first grade and discover their own stories of friendship, courage, truth and family.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Code Breakers at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 15, 2-3 p.m. Can you follow the clues and crack the code? Come be a Code Breaker at the library! Part of MPL’s Big Read Celebration.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, April 13, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 20, 27.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, April 13, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Apr. 20, 27.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, April 13, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Apr. 20, 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, April 11, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 18, 25.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, April 13, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 20, 27.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, April 13, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Apr. 20, 27.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, April 13, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Apr. 20, 27.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, April 10, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also Apr. 17, 24.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

