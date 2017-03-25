Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events April 2-8

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBITS

ZIP MKE runs Mar. 21-Apr. 25 at Mill Road Library, 6431 N. 76th St.

27 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

Crossing the Line: The Milwaukee Fair Housing Marches of 1967-1968 runs Mar. 22-Apr. 11 at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Crossing the Line: The Milwaukee Fair Housing Marches of 1967-1968 commemorates the 50th anniversary of Milwaukee’s civil rights marches by examining the practices and prejudices that led to segregation in Milwaukee and chronicling the school desegregation and fair housing movements of the 1960s.

SPECIAL EVENTS: MKE Big Read

MKE Big Read: In the Time of the Butterflies Kickoff

Ready, Set, Read! Help us kick off the MKE Big Read and celebrate In the Time of the Butterflies at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, Apr. 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Schoenleber Reading Room. The kickoff will include readings from the book, Caribbean dances by Panadanza Dance Company, and craft activities. Community partners Milwaukee Public Museum and Walker’s Point Center for the Arts will help you explore butterflies by getting up close and personal with MPM’s mounted specimens and crafting your own butterfly to take home. Join us and receive free admission tickets (while supplies last) to MPM’s newest special exhibit Global Kitchen!

MKE Big Read: Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Memoir Writing . Memory and family are central themes in the MKE Big Read book, In the Time of the Butterflies. Learn how to write the key stories of your life to share with your family and friends at Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, April 4, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Presented by author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. Registration required; please call 414.286.3011 or register online at mpl.org.

Code Breakers

Can you follow the clues and crack the code? Come be a Code Breaker at Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, April 4, 4-5 p.m.

Butterflies !

Spring has sprung! Celebrate the season and MPL’s Big Read selection “In the Time of the Butterflies” with a butterfly-themed story time and craft at Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, April 5, 4-5 p.m.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Create Your Own World at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 8, 2-3 p.m. If you were in charge of creating your nation, what would it look like? Would you be able to keep the peace and create a prosperous society? Come find out and discover the power we have to influence our world. Part of MPL’s Big Read Celebration of “In the Time of the Butterflies.”

EVENTS

Bay View Kinnickinnic Knitters

A knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels. Bring any knitting project to the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, April 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m. for conversation and camaraderie among knitters. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

Story, Story Night: Storytelling for Adults

Why should kids get all the fun? Enjoy an evening of themed storytelling geared towards adults at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, April 5, 6-7 p.m. A craft and light nosh complementing each month’s theme will be provided. A mixture of short stories, picture books, and poetry will be read aloud by the librarian. Featuring: Unicorns.

The Creative Writing Collective

Meet with other budding writers for peer support and input and take part in this new community of creative people at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, April 5, 6-7:30 p.m.

ACE: Understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences

Childhood experiences such as abuse, neglect, and abandonment can have a significant impact on immediate mental and physical health, as well as increase the risk for long-term consequences. Learn about these Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and their relation to brain development at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, April 5, 6-7:30 p.m. Presented by ACE interface trainer, Michael Joranger, LCSW. Mr. Joranger has more than 30 years of child welfare experience in a variety of settings.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, April 6, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, April 8, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at Forest Home Library or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Apr. 15, 22, 29.

Present Music: Time, Nature, Culture Sound

In collaboration with Present Music’s first-ever concert in the Milwaukee Public Museum, hear a special preview performance of John Luther Adams’ “Strange Birds Passing” with Present Music flutist Jennifer Clippert and the UWM Flute Ensemble and learn more about music influenced by the natural world at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 8, 2-3 p.m.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Bring your tablet, Kindle, Nook, etc. and your library card to the library and we’ll help you set up a library account on your device to download free books, music and magazines. Mozart’s Grove.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 8, 2-3:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, April 7, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also Apr. 21, 28.

Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, April 4, 6-7 p.m.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Zablocki Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of The Girls: A Novel by Emma Cline at Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, April 5, 1-2 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Teen Job Fair

Don’t miss your chance to meet hiring managers and apply for a job! Both summer and year-round employers will be ready to meet you and give you a job application at Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Tuesday, April 4, 4-7 p.m. This FREE event is just for teens ages 16-19. Come prepared with your resumé and business-appropriate dress attire. Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.), Bartolotta Restaurants, City of Milwaukee Youth Internship Program, Culver’s, Goodwill Center for Work & Training, Milwaukee County Parks, Milwaukee County Zoo, Police Aide/ Fire Cadet Programs Recruiter, and more will be on-site. View an updated list of on-site employers at www.mpl.org/TeenJobFair.

Library Chill

Come hang out, bring your friends, and unwind after school at Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Friday, April 7, 3:30-4:30 p.m. We will have popcorn and board games, featuring an optional art or craft project, or just hang out, snack and chat. For teens ages 13-18.

FOR FAMILIES

Stretching with Stories

Str-e-e-etch while reading stories with YogaConnects! Work on the balancing, stretching and breathing techniques used in yoga based on the characters read about in a book at Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, April 3, 6-7 p.m.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, April 3, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Apr. 10, 17, 24.

Play & Learn

Go, Go, Go! at Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, April 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cars go fast! Boats speed past! How fast can you go while we sing, dance and explore instruments together?

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, April 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 13, 20, 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, April 5, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 12, 19, 26.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, April 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 13, 20, 27.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, April 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 14, 21, 28.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, April 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 13, 20, 27.

FOR CHILDREN

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! The Dream Keepers Writing Circle will give you the opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, April 4, 4-5:30 p.m. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. In the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback. Also Apr. 18.

Code Breakers

Butterflies !

LEGO ! We provide the LEGOs, you provide the creativity! Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up! Bring your imagination, we’ll bring the bricks.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Wednesday, April 5, 5-7 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, April 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Popcorn & Poetry

Share some of your favorite poems while eating popcorn at M.L. King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, bApril 5, 5:30-6:15 p.m.

After School Tech Time

Make it, break it, tinker with, and take it! Explore STEAM concepts with a variety of fun, hands-on projects at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, April 6, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) at:

Center Street Library , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, April 5, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Apr. 12, 19, 26.

M.L. King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, April 3, 4:30-6 p.m. Also Apr. 17, 24.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, April 8, 2:30-4 p.m. Also Apr. 15, 22.

Saturdays at Central

Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook Family Workshop at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children and their families will actively explore Junie B.’s daily adventures through first grade and discover their own stories of friendship, courage, truth and family.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, April 6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 13, 20, 27.

Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, April 6, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Apr. 13, 20, 27.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, April 6, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Apr. 13, 20, 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, April 4, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 11, 18, 25.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, April 6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 13, 20, 27.

Martin Luther King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, April 6, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Apr. 13, 20, 27.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, April 6, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Apr. 13, 20, 27.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, April 3, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also Apr. 10, 17, 24.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

