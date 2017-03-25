‘An Advocate at Heart,’ Alzheimer’s Association’s Executive Director Retires

By Nyesha Stone

A 37-year career in nonprofit work and now he’s retiring.

Tom Hlavacek will pass down his position as executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter to a new candidate on June 30th.

In his twenties, Hlavacek went to school be a teacher, but had doubts. Once he started working for United Cerebral Palsy of Southeastern Wisconsin, he knew what he wanted to do with his life: advocacy work. It has been an enjoyable 37 years for Hlavacek, but there has been one thing he does regret: leaving the organization before it reaches a research breakthrough.

“It’s time for me to maybe have a less stressful life,” Hlavacek said. “It’s not an easy thing.”

He grew up in the 1960s-1970s during the Civil Rights Movement and Women’s March, it was no wonder he became an advocate.

Retirement is coming, but that’s not going to stop him from being a helping hand. Hlavacek wants the organization to consider him “one of the top advocates” once he retires.

He hopes to give his position to someone more diverse than himself. Alzheimer affects the minority community more than anyone else, and it’s best to have the face of the organization represent that, said Hlavacek.

With 12 hour days, working sometimes seven days out the week, Hlavacek said he did not have the energy to hold his position anymore; he believed a younger person would be a better fit.

“I really wanted to turn this [position] over to somebody when it’s going well,” said Hlavacek. “This chapter is doing phenomenal work. It feels good to leave at this point.”

Hlavacek had dreams of being a firefighter and cowboy because he always pictured himself helping others, he just had to find a way to do so.

Twelve years in his position, and Hlavacek grew the organization’s revenue from $900,000 to a current budget of over $3 million, according to a press release. With his business model, Hlavacek developed innovative ways to reach people dealing with dementia. Since 2005, Hlavacek has grown as an individual and leader.

“It’s not just about the person who has the title,” Hlavacek said. “It’s earning the trust of everyone and keeping them.”

Exactly one day after Hlavacek retires he’ll be walking down the aisle. Him and his partner have known each other for several years and have been dating for about to six to seven.

“You gotta have reasons why you want to be in a relationship,” Hlavacek said. Without the stress from his current position Hlavacek will be enjoying the finer things in life: planting flowers, trees and fixing up the house.

While he’s out living life, Hlavacek still wants people to remember one thing: don’t deal with Alzheimer alone.

Alzheimer’s Association has a hotline that can be reached at any time of the day. If you or someone you know is dealing with Alzheimer’s call 1-800-272- 3900.

Only a few months away before 67-year-old Hlavacek, soon to be 68, passes down the torch. Hlavacek will be helping people until he physically can’t anymore.

To some he’s a hero, but to himself, he’s just doing his job.