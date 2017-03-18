Herb Kohl Foundation Announces 2017 Academic Awards and Scholarships

By MPS Schools

More than 200 graduating seniors, 100 teachers and 16 principals have been selected to receive honors and monetary awards this year from the Herb Kohl Foundation. Former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl will be present on April 8 at Greendale High School during a luncheon to recognize recipients of the many academic awards and scholarships granted by his foundation.

MPS teacher honorees this year are Mary Laubenheimer of Wedgewood Park International School and Judith Offenbacher of Audubon Middle School. Principal Jennifer Doucette of James Fenimore Cooper School is one of only three principals honored in the region, which encompasses the far southeastern lakeshore.

Seven MPS students have been selected as recipients in scholarship categories.

Excellence Scholarships

Lucia Burzynski, Rufus King International High School

Anna Dannecker, Ronald W. Reagan IB High School

Initiative Scholarships

Tasmia Branch, Lad Lake Synergy South

Xiomara Lara, Milwaukee Community Cyber High School

Guillaume Thompson, Groppi High School

Cheng Yang, Hmong American Peace Academy

Shyanne Zeungner, Bay View High School

Excellence Scholarship recipients demonstrate academic excellence, high motivation, and a broad range of activity and leadership. Initiative Scholarship recipients demonstrate initiative in school and strong promise for success in college and beyond. Winners in each category receive a $5,000 scholarship.

Teacher Fellowship recipients are chosen for leadership, service and a superior ability to inspire a love of learning in students. Leadership Award recipients are principals recognized for setting high standards for instruction, achievement and character, and creating a positive school climate. These honors come with a $3,000 award.

Enhanced opportunities for students to succeed beyond graduation are part of the MPS Eight Big Ideas: Rethink High Schools strategy to promote student achievement.

The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist and businessman, in 1990. To date the foundation has awarded $11.5 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students, and schools.

The award ceremony on April 8 will begin with a reception at noon and a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. It will take place at Greendale High School, which is located at 6801 Southway, Greendale, WI 53129.