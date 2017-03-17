The People We Trust Choose Wales

I’m voting for Scott A. Wales for Judge, on April 4th. WALES has a proven track record of helping our community for over 29 years as a practicing attorney. Working over 400 cases for free, Wales has run a downtown Milwaukee law firm dedicated to JUSTICE, and has worked many more cases for a deep discount; especially for families with kids, teenagers, and young adults who cannot afford legal protections.

WALES has nearly four times as much experience as her opponent. Experience matters in Judge races.

From Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton, to Senator Lena Taylor – Attorney Wales has the support of the Milwaukee County community. From the Mayors of West Allis and Glendale, to honored champions for justice like Martha Love; leaders all over agree Wales is the best choice for Branch 47 Judge. Judge Joe Donald, a community advocate and experienced legal scholar, supports Attorney Wales.

Since law school for 30 years, WALES has been fighting for low-income families in jury trials Monday through Friday – his opponent has NEVER even had a jury trial. Conservatively over 75% of the families that the Wales Law Office protects are people of color. WALES cares deeply about winning justice for underserved communities.

Wales also has the support of many labor unions. WALES is the only candidate that’s a union member, and he has been an Adjunct at MATC Downtown Milwaukee Campus since 1992. He’s fought for justice for children as guardian ad litem. Scott Wales helps his client connect with jobs, job training and social programs to reform their lives and improve their chance of turning over a new leaf. He cares about impacting lives, and is a longtime volunteer in our community for a number of non-profits.

JUDGE WALES KNOWS THE PAIN OF PREJUDICE

Scott A. Wales was born with his face half frozen from Moebius Syndrome, a genetic disease. Until he was 12, Wales could barely speak a short sentence without great hardship, because his tongue and palate were also half-paralyzed. He could hear the voice in his head, but was unable to express himself. Every day he felt the weight of injustice and constant cruel bullying. With the help of a public school speech pathologist, Wales had a eureka moment when they started working with a ventriloquist. Rosalie Gellman had trained with Edgar Bergen and the famous puppet Charlie McCarthy, and Gellman was able to teach Wales the secrets of ventriloquism which unlocked his ability to speak. Wales gained his voice, and was able to achieve his dream of attending University of Wisconsin at Madison and graduate as a Badger. Starting in law school, he decided to use his voice to fight for justice and fairness for those who did not have resources or a chance to defend their rights.

Wales is tough. Wales will make sure everyone has their chance to defend their rights, and he will not be bullied. Wales knows the pain of prejudice, and will make sure his court does its duty to justice.

On April 4th, I am voting Scott A. WALES for Branch 47, Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Sincerely,

Julia Lazarski

Oak Creek native & UW Madison student

