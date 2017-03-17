Marijuana VS Cannabis: The Myths and Truths about Nature’s Most Powerful Plant

I refuse to use the “M” word while revealing Truths to the community I love about the Plant I love.

I will use the word only when revealing the myths created that has destroyed Black and Brown American communities throughout our country since Her prohibition.

The “M” word, of course, is Marijuana. Marijuana is a derogatory, racist word created by hateful people at the time of prohibition to help destroy the Plant’s reputation and the people who held Her sacred.

Full Legalization of Cannabis is the most important social justice issue of our time. However, before we can change the law, people need to accept the myths about Cannabis, formed from racially biased and inhumane laws currently in Wisconsin.

The Truth is Cannabis is a Plant given to us by Mother Nature.

Use of the Plant predates written language. She has unlimited healing properties and the ability to take us from our normal waking consciousness to a higher consciousness people have been seeking since the beginning of time.

Below are some widely held myths.

Myth: Marijuana kills

Truth: There is not one documented death in the history of civilization where someone died from using Cannabis.

Myth: Marijuana is a gateway drug.

Truth: Unfortunately, we are living in a very toxic society. Many people are in a tremendous amount of emotion, physical and mental pain. When people are in pain, the tendency is to numb the pain and oftentimes people will experiment with dangerous drugs.

Cannabis cannot be blamed for these actions and decisions.

Using Cannabis is about being well, not getting wasted.

There are millions of people who use Cannabis daily and value their mind and body above all else.

Myth: Marijuana makes you lazy and/or schizophrenic.

Truth: There are 1000’s of Cannabis strains. However, you can break the Plant down into 3 basic categories;

Indica, Sativa and Hybrids. Indica will mellow you out. Her Nature will relax you, take away anxiety and perhaps even put you in a deep sleep.

Sativa helps lift you up. She stimulates your senses while offering optimism, laughter and awareness. Hybrids are a combination of the two usually dominated by either Indica or Sativa The result is Her ability to crush your anxiety while easing you into a gentle euphoria.

Knowing why you are using the Plant and what affect you need from Her is very important. Therefore, knowing the kind of strain you are using is very important.

Full Legalization will allow us to educate in ways we can only imagine now. Most importantly, it will allow us the freedom to walk into a dispensary and ask Budtenders questions to receive exactly what we are wanting or needing at the time, WITHOUT permission from a doctor.

Myth: Using Marijuana leads to violence.

Truth: This myth couldn’t be farther from the Truth. Cannabis is a Lover, not a fighter. Fighting or conflict goes against the Nature of Cannabis. Studies have shown violence has decreased significantly in the areas Cannabis has been legalized.

I’d love to do an experiment: put two angry people in a room, give them Cannabis, and see what happens….

Myth: Legalizing Marijuana is bad for the country.

Truth: 28 States have Medical Marijuana and 8 states are Legalized for adult use. Now millions and soon billions of dollars in taxes and revenue are being generated from the states who have Fully Legalized. Employment is up. Revenue is up. Violence is down.

How bad can it be?

I have provided only five examples, but unfortunately there are many more myths regarding Cannabis.

I urge you to do more research and help spread the Truth about Nature’s most Powerful Plant. It is time our Milwaukee community demand Full Legalization and build the industry in our inner city where the people have suffered most since Her prohibition.

I invite you to join me for a public screening of the 17-minute documentary I produced called, Zorba the Buddha, with a discussion to follow regarding why Full Legalization of Cannabis for adult use is so important for Milwaukee.

I look forward to meeting you!

Sincerely,

Mary Freeman

Saturday, April 1st 2-3:30pm

Martin Luther King Library

310 West Locust Street

Milwaukee 53212

Kopps Frozen Custard will be served.