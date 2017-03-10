What’s going on at this week’s Growing Power Winter Market?

There are only three more winter markets left for this season! So come on down and join us this Saturday, March 11th, from 8:00 a.m. to noon at 5500 W. Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee. Come and shop for your fruits and veggies from our storefront as well as get your salad mix fix at our Winter Market salad and spinach bar.

In addition to your fruits and veggies, you can come and shop for other goodies from local vendors! Here is a list of this week’s featured vendors:

For the rest of the season we will be continuing the vendor passport event. At the door we will be handing out sheets of paper or your “passports” to collect stickers after visiting each vendor. After collecting all the stickers you can enter a raffle for a regular Market Basket ( a $16 value!)

We’ll also be warming you up with complimentary hot chocolate, tea or coffee. 🙂

So come on down to see us and bring a friend! Saturday, March 11th, from 8:00 a.m to noon at 5500 W. Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee

LIT MKE

LIT MKE will be back at this week’s market! He makes scented soy wax candles out of recycled beer, wine and liquor bottles. He also does custom orders! What an awesome way to up-cycle!

Perfectly Posh

Get pampered naturally with Perfectly Posh! They use the very best and most natural ingredients available so you can be proud to wear and share it.

Zoey’s Boutique

Come check out this boutique ran by a local gal who sells women’s clothing, hand knitted scarves and other hand made accessories.

Karishma Gopi Designs

Come and check out Karishma Gopi Designs at this week’s market! She makes wall Art, Home Decor & More for your living and loving spaces! She also does custom orders, giving it a personal touch!

Vang Family’s Foods

Looking for some delicious homemade egg rolls? Come on down and grab a few from Vang Family Foods!

Dragon’s Den Fabrications

Come check out these unique hand turned pens!

River of Dreams Meats, inc.

Come and get your delicious grass-fed beef and lamb, free range chickens and eggs, turkey and pork from the friendliest vendor you will ever meet!

Lopez Bakery

Come and get you breakfast, lunch or brunch from this amazing and local Mexican Bakery!

Vadose Orchid Jewelry

Come check out some unique, light weight jewelry that puts a fun twist on up-cycling!