This Spring, Renew your Cooking Style with Delicious and Easy-to-Make Pork Recipes

Spring calls for the rejuvenation of new leafs and the blooming of flowers. It also calls for tropical weather in some part of the country and May showers to keep the soil and flora fertile and vibrant. One thing we can learn from spring is to ignite the fire in the kitchen and bloom into the chef you always knew you could be. This year, celebrate spring with two flavorful pork recipes from PorkTeInspira.com:

Grilled Ham Steaks with Spicy Teriyaki by Chef Jose Mendin

By Chef José Mendín for PorkTeInspira.com

INGREDIENTS

2 1-inch thick ham steaks

Spicy Teriyaki Glaze

7 ounces crushed pineapple

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, peeled and minced

½ cup soy sauce

½ teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon red chili pepper, crushed

½ cup brown sugar

COOKING DIRECTIONS

For Spicy Teriyaki glaze

In a small pot, combine all ingredients and mix. Heat and bring to simmer to thicken. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

Heat grill to a medium high heat or 450°F. Place the ham steaks on grill and sear on both sides, approximately 3-4 minutes each side; basting with spicy teriyaki on both sides to achieve a caramel crust. Remove from heat and serve immediately with coconut rice or your favorite rice pilaf. Garnish with pineapple rings.

SERVES 4

TOTAL PREP TIME 25 minutes

TOTAL COOKING TIME 10 minutes

Glazed Pork Saltimbocca with Sage by Chef Jose Mendin

By Chef José Mendín for PorkTeInspira.com

INGREDIENTS

2 Ribeye Pork Chops, bone-in (Rib Chop, bone-in), 3/4-inch

4 large sage leaves

4 slices of prosciutto, large & thinly sliced

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper, ground

2 garlic cloves, sliced

3 cups Portobello mushrooms, sliced

5 ounces marsala wine, sweet

3 tablespoons butter, cubed

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

2 skewers*

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place 2 large sage leaves, one on top and one on the bottom of the pork chops. Wrap each pork chop with a prosciutto slice, using skewer to hold in place.

Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the pork chops, season with salt & pepper, and sear well on each side for about 2-3 minutes per side. Remove pork chops from pan once golden brown.

Place on a sheet pan and bake in oven for approximately 15-20 minutes, until chops reach an internal temperature between 145°F to 160°F (using a digital thermometer). Heat pan that seared pork chops to medium heat. Add sliced garlic and sauté until golden brown. Add mushrooms. Deglaze pan with marsala wine, add butter and cook mushrooms & stir until they are tender and marsala wine has reduced. Sprinkle with chopped parsley.

Serve with pasta, such as fettuccine alfredo.

SERVES 2

TOTAL PREP TIME 15 minutes

TOTAL COOKING TIME 30-35 minutes

*If using wooden skewers, make sure to soak them in water first

