Social Development Commission Addresses Potential Labor Shortage as Construction Season Begins

Community Action Agency links low-income residents to Milwaukee’s new jobs

Milwaukee, Wis. – As spring approaches, developers in Milwaukee’s construction industry prepare for a busy season. However, many contractors can’t find skilled laborers to do the work. It’s a potential problem. Without a steady labor pool, local projects could run behind schedule or stall.

The Social Development Commission (SDC), located on Milwaukee’s north side, is being recognized in the industry for creating a unique program that addresses the labor shortage and helps Milwaukee County’s poorest residents find work.

“We hear that developers are challenged by an aging workforce,” says George Hinton, CEO of the Social Development Commission. “As skilled workers leave the construction industry, we provide a younger pool of workers to help keep local projects moving. Our ultimate goal is to meet employer needs and help people move out of poverty.”

Absolute Advantage is SDC’s free, accredited, nine-week class that trains unemployed or underemployed people for the construction industry. Graduates earn nationally recognized certification through the National Center for Construction and Research (NCCER).

Absolute Advantage students get hands-on training and study a variety of topics from OSHA construction safety skills to Basic Rigging and Construction Drawing to Employability Skills.

Recent graduates have been hired by Lincoln Contractors Supply, Action Heating & Cooling, Anderson Landscaping and Manpower.

Information Sessions will be held at the Social Development Commission located 1730 W. North Avenue on Tuesday, April 4 at 11:30 AM and Wednesday, April 5 at 5:30 PM. Attendance is mandatory.

Individuals can now register online for the mandatory information sessions on the SDC website – cr-sdc.org http://www.cr-sdc.org/SDC/Programs/Career-Services/Absolute-Advantage.htm .

For more than 50 years, the Social Development Commission has operated as the Community Action Agency for Milwaukee County. SDC serves as a planner, coordinator, and provider of human service programs for low-income individuals and families residing in Milwaukee County. The agency is an intergovernmental commission and is governed by a board of 18 citizens from Milwaukee County, each of whom hold the title of “Commissioner.” For more information on SDC’s programs and services, visit cr-sdc.org. Connect with us on Facebook www.Facebook.com/SDCMilwaukee and Twitter www.twitter.com/CRSDC.