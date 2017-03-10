Milwaukee Public Library Calendar Of Events March 19-25

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBITS

ZIP MKE runs Feb. 20-Mar. 20 at Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave.

27 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

The Sights of Milwaukee runs March 6-27 at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

An exhibit by local Milwaukee artist Yelena Patskevich. Patskevich specializes in pastel and water mixable oil paint, and ‘The Sights of Milwaukee’ showcases pieces inspired by our city. Yelena was born in Moscow and arrived in Milwaukee in 2000.

ZIP MKE runs Mar. 21-Apr. 25 at Mill Road Library, 6431 N. 76th St.

Crossing the Line: The Milwaukee Fair Housing Marches of 1967-1968 runs Mar. 22-Apr. 11 at Central

Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Crossing the Line: The Milwaukee Fair Housing Marches of 1967-1968 commemorates the 50th anniversary of Milwaukee’s civil rights marches by examining the practices and prejudices that led to segregation in Milwaukee and chronicling the school desegregation and fair housing movements of the 1960s.

EVENTS

The Hidden Impact of Segregation in Milwaukee County

Milwaukee is often referred to as the most segregated city in the nation. Learn about the past, present and future effects of segregation on our city and neighborhoods at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, March 20, 6-7:30 p.m.. Presented by Reggie Jackson from the Dr. James Cameron Legacy Foundation, Inc.

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, March 21, 11:30-12:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Discovery Lunches

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Memoir Writing. Learn how to write the key stories of your life to share with your family and friends. Presented by author and writing coach Rochelle Melander at Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, March 21, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Women in a Male-Dominated Field: The Beer Industry

As a part owner of one of Wisconsin’s smaller craft breweries, Tami Plourde has defied expectations and helped to shape the evolving story of beer in Wisconsin. In this talk at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. on Tuesday, March 21, 6-7:30 p.m., she will share her story and recognize the other women who are opening doors for a new generation of women who are both excited and well qualified to walk through those doors.

Suicide Prevention: Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR)

Learn to recognize the risk factors and warning signs associated with suicidal thoughts and how to offer hope and help with QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Gatekeeper Training at Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, March 21, 6-7:30 p.m. Available to parents, friends, teachers, ministers, medical and mental health professionals – anyone who wants to know more about keeping the ones they care about from dying by suicide. QPR Training is led by a Certified QPR Gatekeeper Trainer. This training is not recommended for someone who has lost a loved one within the past 6 months.

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, March 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

Hepcat Library Swing

Learn how to do East Coast Swing with basic footwork and turns in a four week series at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., beginning Wednesday, March 22, 6-7:30 p.m. Enjoy open dance for practice and questions at the end of each lesson. Also Mar. 29. Attendance at all four sessions is recommended.

Milwaukee Victory Garden Blitz

Each year, over 300 Victory Garden Initiative volunteers install hundreds of raised bed gardens in backyards, front yards, schools, community centers, and places of worship – just about anywhere you can imagine! Join us for a discussion and learn how you can get your own garden bed or sign up for volunteering to help your community grow more food at:

Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Friday, March 24, 4-5 p.m.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Saturday, March 25, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords to Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, March 24, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also Mar. 31.

Yoga for Families

Start your Saturdays off right with morning stretches at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, March 25, 10-11 a.m. Presented in collaboration with OmTown Yogis, Yoga for Families integrates literacy skills like a love of reading with other life skills such as mindfulness and self-regulation. No equipment necessary. All ages welcome with an accompanying adult.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, March 25, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at Forest Home Library or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620.

Skeins of Milwaukee

Bring your needles and/or hooks, your yarn and your enthusiasm to share and learn with others who knit and crochet to Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 25, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Join us the last Saturday of each month (with the exception of holidays). There is free 2-hr. street parking on Saturdays.

Post-Traumatic Stress: Understanding and Moving Forward

Learn the signs and symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), basic coping strategies to help manage symptoms and resources on where to seek help at Center Street Library , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Saturday, March 25, 2-3:30 p.m.

Fostering and Adoption

Join a representative from the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Community Services and find out how you can make a lasting difference in the life of a child during this informational session about foster care and adoption for children in need at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, March 25, 2:30-4 p.m. Hear a foster parent ambassador’s story and personal experience as a kid hero.

BOOK DISCUSSION

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, March 21, 7-8 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Teen Job Application Bootcamp

Looking for a job? Gear up for your job search with a job application boot camp at Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, March 21, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Learn the best techniques for filling out applications, practice your interview skills with mock interviewers, and get expert help on creating or revising your resumé. Perfect for teens who plan to attend the Southside Job Fair in April. Get ready to impress your future employer!

FOR FAMILIES

Extra Special Story Time

Dr. Seuss. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday with a special story time at Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, March 23, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, March 20, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Mar. 27.

Play & Learn

Flower Shop at Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, March 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Practice helping out at the pretend flower shop by arranging flowers, running the cash register, and writing up orders.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, March 22, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 29.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, March 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 30.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, March 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 31.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, March 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 30.

FOR CHILDREN

LEGOFest

Calling all young LEGO enthusiasts! There’s lots of fun happening at the LEGOFest celebration, including face painting, a LEGO-themed story time, and time to play and build with LEGO bricks at Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Sunday, March 19, 1-4 p.m. Special guests from the Kenosha LEGO Users Group (KLUG) will join us.

LEGO !

We provide the LEGOs, you provide the creativity! Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up. Bring your imagination, we’ll bring the bricks:

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, March 20, 4-5 p.m.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Wednesday, March 22, 5-7 p.m. Also Mar. 29.

M.L. King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, March 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Also Mar. 29.

LEGO+

Advanced LEGO building! Take it to the next level with extra components, like motors, pulleys and gears. For ages 8 and up at Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, March 21, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Flashy Fashion

Do you like using your imagination to create fun fashion and decorations for you and your friends? Then join us at Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, March 20, 5-6 p.m. where you can learn to create flash and snap bracelets or cross-stitch constellations with resources from the MKE Mixers!

Wii U Gaming

Melt your winter blues with gaming at the library! Enjoy Wii U games, rated E for Everyone at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, March 21, 4-5 p.m.

Kids Can Cook !

Interested in cooking? Find out first-hand what cooking is all about at Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, March 22, 4-5:30 p.m. Discover kid-Friendly recipes, learn about nutrition and try out a bunch of new foods.

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) at:

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, March 25, 3-4:30 p.m.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Monday, March 27, 4:30-6 p.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, March 22, 5-6:30 p.m. Also Mar. 29.

Saturdays at Central

Grocery Store at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m. The Grocery Store is a perfect place for children to explore learning opportunities and reading and writing in a real life situation.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Chess Club at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 25, 1:30-3 p.m. Open play for all levels.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, March 23, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 30.

Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, March 23, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Mar. 30.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 23, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Mar. 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, March 21, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 28.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, March 23, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 30.

Martin Luther King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, March 23, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Mar. 30.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, March 23, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Mar. 30.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, March 20, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also Mar. 27.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

