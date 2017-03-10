MATC Requesting BIDs for Oak Creek Campus Facade, Parking Lot and Pond Dredging

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following projects:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-006R

DUE: Monday, April 10, 2017

Oak Creek Campus (OCC) Façade– FY17; Project 2017736

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction (GC); Masonry; Sheet Metal; Ironwork

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-010

DUE: Thursday, March 30, 2017

OCC Parking Lot Improvements; Projects 2017738, 2016650

Single Prime Contract including: Site Work; Plumbing; Paving Work

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-011

DUE: Friday, March 31, 2017

OCC Pond Dredging-Storm Water Management; Project 2017724

Single Prime Contract including: Site Work; GC Work

************************************************

Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to both:

1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the date shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).

2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

3. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.