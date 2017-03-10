CBCF InFocus Newsletter: Avoice Heritage Celebration, CBCF is hiring and more!

Just announced: Eighth Annual Avoice Heritage Celebration

Mark your calendar for the Avoice Heritage Celebration on Wednesday, March 29! This year’s awards reception will take place at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater in Washington, D.C. The Avoice Heritage Celebration recognizes outstanding individuals and organizations who make humanitarian contributions to our society. This year’s honorees include: The Honorable Bobby C. Scott, Beverly Bond and the Eddie C. and C. Sylva Brown Foundation.

It is also the signature fundraising event for the Avoice virtual library, an online repository that captures the legislative and political achievements of African Americans in Congress.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit cbcfinc.org/heritage17.

We are hiring. Join our team!

The CBCF is currently looking for talented and dedicated individuals to make a difference in the lives of millions. At the CBCF, you will help cultivate tomorrow’s leaders, promote financial empowerment, and facilitate the exchange of ideas and information for the global black community.

Search open positions and apply today!

Avoice Welcomed Carver Elementary Students

As part of its ongoing efforts to help students gain a better understanding of the contributions African Americans have made, the Avoice Virtual Library Project recently hosted fifth-graders from Carver Elementary School in Richmond, VA.

During their visit, students learned about the CBCF’s efforts to advance the global black community and the separate work of members of the Congressional Black Caucus. The trip was facilitated in partnership with the New Y-CAPP, Youth Challenged Advised & Positively Promoted.

Visit avoiceonline.org to learn more about the legislative history of African-American leaders.

